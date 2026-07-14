UNICEF Warns Children Are 'Growing Up Inside a Global Experiment' With AI — Dr.Look Ai Offers a Real-World Alternative

With Dr. Look Ai, every little snapshot can spark a new question, story, or discovery—right from the comfort of home. Her newest subject? The houseplant. With Dr.Look Ai, even an ordinary afternoon can turn into something worth exploring.

At least 20 million children already use AI—more than three times the adult rate. Dr.Look Ai offers a screen-smart alternative before the first phone.

Children are already using AI. The question is what kind meets them first. Dr.Look Ai points them toward the real world—not deeper into a screen.” — Steven L. (Head of Marketing at Dr.Look Ai)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, MA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children are not waiting for adults to settle the AI debate. New UNICEF analysis drawing on data from 10 countries estimates that at least 20 million children have already used artificial intelligence — many adopting it at rates more than three times faster than adults. "In effect," UNICEF warned, "a generation is growing up inside a global experiment."The June 30 statement, issued ahead of the first Global Dialogue on AI Governance, estimates that some 13 million children use AI to support their learning and homework — and that children themselves see the dangers: a third reported concerns about AI being used to scam and trick others or to spread misinformation. Too many AI systems, UNICEF cautioned, are reaching children "with no guardrails."Dr.Look Ai’s approach starts with the hardware. This camera, designed for children ages 3–10, is a closed, screen-smart system: it has a built-in display, but no open browser, no social media, and no third-party ads, with a companion app that lets parents manage content and usage. A child points the handheld camera at a leaf, a ladybug, a picture book, or a museum exhibit and gets age-appropriate explanations, then goes deeper through quizzes, interactive stories, and pronunciation practice in five languages (English, Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese). Rather than handing children instant answers, the camera is designed to keep them asking — discoveries invite follow-up questions that send the child back to the object in front of them."Twenty million children didn't wait for the grown-ups to finish the debate," said Steven L., Head of Marketing at Dr.Look Ai. "The question is no longer whether children will use AI — it's what kind of AI meets them first. For too many kids today, the answer is an open feed built for adults. We built Dr.Look Ai so a child's first AI points them back toward the world — a leaf, a bug, a question — not deeper into a screen."The Dr.Look Ai Learning Camera launched in North America in June 2026, in time for summer break, and is available on Amazon, TikTok Shop, and drlookai.ai . The device is supported by applicable North American compliance documentation , including FCC compliance records and a Children’s Product Certificate. And its design has been recognized with a 2025 Red Dot Award and a 2026 iF Design Award.About Dr.Look AiDr.Look Ai is a children's education technology brand behind the Dr.Look Ai Learning Camera — a handheld, screen-smart device that turns children's curiosity about the real world into age-appropriate learning through object recognition, stories, quizzes, and multilingual exploration. Dr.Look Ai believes technology for children should encourage them to look up, not down. Learn more at drlookai.ai.

Every Child Deserves a Safe Way to Explore AI

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