Tere Kampe to Appear on Kingdom Creators TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tere Kampe, pastor, author, international speaker, and trainer at TMK Freedom Partners, Inc., is set to appear on Kingdom Creators TV, where he will share insights on personal growth, leadership, and helping individuals improve their health and socio-economic opportunities through natural wellness products.Kingdom Creators TV is a groundbreaking faith-based TV series that shines a light on Christian entrepreneurs who credit their success not just to strategy or hustle, but to God. Each episode features real, raw stories from business owners who have navigated trials, setbacks, and uncertainty—and came out stronger because they put their trust in Him.You can find out more about the show by going to Kingdom Creators TV website In this episode, Kampe will explore his decades-long journey in the peer-to-peer commerce industry, lessons learned through failure and leadership growth, and his mission to help people pursue their God-given potential.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Kingdom Creators TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Tere’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting http://cast.kingdomcreatorstv.com/tere-kampe

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