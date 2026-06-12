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The Business Research Company's Livestock Monitoring Market Size Worth $8.22 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/livestock-monitoring-global-market-report” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The livestock monitoring market is gaining significant traction as advancements in technology and increasing demand for efficient animal management drive its expansion. With a growing livestock population and rising concerns about animal health, this market is poised for rapid growth in the near future. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and notable trends shaping this dynamic sector.

Livestock Monitoring Market Size and Projected Growth

The livestock monitoring market has seen rapid expansion recently. It is expected to increase from $3.94 billion in 2025 to $4.58 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. This growth during the past years is attributed to factors such as the rising livestock population, an increase in animal disease cases, early adoption of basic monitoring sensors, growing demand for milk and meat production, and the need for improved herd management practices.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $8.23 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.7%. This surge is driven by the expanding use of AI-driven analytics, wider adoption of cloud-based livestock platforms, increasing demand for real-time health monitoring, growth in smart farming techniques, and a stronger focus on welfare-centric livestock management. Noteworthy trends fueling this growth include the integration of IoT-based health monitoring, the rise of behavior and activity tracking technologies, automated feeding decision systems, deployment of remote weight and sorting tools, and enhanced early detection methods for diseases and heat stress.

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Understanding Livestock Monitoring and Its Role

Livestock monitoring involves using IoT-enabled sensors to observe and manage the health of animals, primarily cattle, often referred to as precision livestock farming. These systems enable farmers to continuously monitor the wellbeing of their animals, tracking factors such as grazing patterns, weight management, and feeding schedules. Such technologies allow for better decision-making and more effective livestock care.

Early Disease Detection as a Key Growth Driver

One of the main forces propelling the livestock monitoring market is the increasing emphasis on early disease detection and real-time monitoring in animal husbandry. Timely identification of health issues is essential for providing appropriate care and maintaining animal welfare. Sensor technologies that support continuous tracking help detect problems promptly, allowing for swift intervention and improved outcomes.

For example, in November 2023, the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology announced a project funded by a £700,000 Innovate UK grant aimed at developing automated real-time monitoring systems for a cattle disease that costs the UK agriculture sector about £80 million ($105 million) annually. This initiative is part of the Farming Futures Automation and Robotics competition under Defra’s £270 million Farming Innovation Programme, highlighting the growing investment in livestock health technologies.

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Geographical Dominance of North America in Livestock Monitoring

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the livestock monitoring market. The market report covers important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global landscape.

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