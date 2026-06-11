3 Months Later, DC Insider Michael Whatley Still Refuses To Explain Why He Elevated A Convicted Child Sex Predator

Three months ago, DC insider and Big Oil Lobbyist Michael Whatley was exposed for knowingly elevating convicted child sex offender Harvey West. After dodging questions about West at all costs, Whatley faces an enraged base at the NCGOP convention that starts today. When directly confronted, he has “sidestepped” questions or just straight up lied.

It is well past time for Whatley to answer for why he repeatedly appointed a child sex predator to positions of power within the NCGOP.

See Whatley’s record of dodging, sidestepping and lying:

[Washington Examiner, Rob Crilly, 04/23, X]

NC Newsline, 04/09: “Whatley also sidestepped a question about appointing a convicted sex offender to a position in party leadership.”

NC Newsline, 04/01: “Whatley’s campaign spokesman and the North Carolina Republican Party declined to comment for this story.”

Washington Examiner, 03/31: “So far, Whatley has declined to answer. His campaign did not respond to Secrets’s questions about how long he had known about West’s past or whether he regrets being involved with a convicted sex offender.”

Cardinal & Pine, 03/30: “Messages sent by Cardinal & Pine on Thursday to Whatley’s spokesperson were not returned.”

WRAL, 03/27: “When PolitiFact asked the state GOP and Whatley’s campaign about West’s comments, the campaign didn’t provide a comment. Mercer, the state GOP spokesman, meanwhile, didn’t dispute West’s account.”

Charlotte Observer, 03/16: “A spokesman for Whatley’s campaign didn’t answer questions from an Observer reporter about West”

Daily Beast, 03/16: “The Daily Beast emailed Whatley and the White House seeking comment but did not receive a reply.”

Asheville Watchdog, 03/11: “I sought comment from Whatley and his campaign spokesman about his support of West by email and text but received no response.”

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