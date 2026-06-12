Influential Women Spotlights: Ashley Yuckenberg, Ph.D.: Assistant Professor at George Mason University

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Ethical Business Communication, Student-Centered Learning, and Crisis Communication Research in Higher EducationFairfax, Virginia — Ashley Yuckenberg, Ph.D., is an Assistant Professor in the Costello College of Business at George Mason University, where she primarily teaches online courses in business communication and professional skills. In her role, she holds regular Zoom office hours, develops curriculum, and engages in research focused on writing and communication in evolving professional contexts.With a strong commitment to active learning and student-centered instruction, Ashley incorporates real-world examples and interactive assignments to help students build practical communication skills before entering the workforce. Her teaching philosophy emphasizes preparing students not only to write effectively but to think critically and ethically in professional environments. She blends academic theory with applied practice, ensuring that learners are equipped for modern workplace demands.Ashley’s academic and research interests center on business communication pedagogy, writing and rhetoric, and ethical reporting practices, with a particular focus on crisis communication. She places strong emphasis on protecting vulnerable populations and centering victims in reporting, especially in cases of mass school shootings. Her work highlights the ethical responsibilities of communicators in shaping public understanding during moments of crisis.Her teaching philosophy is grounded in an “ethics of care,” which prioritizes empathy, respect, and meaningful relationship-building with students and colleagues. Ashley also integrates awareness of emerging technologies into her curriculum, particularly the growing influence of artificial intelligence and digital tools on business communication practices. She encourages students to think critically about how technology shapes messaging, ethics, and audience perception in professional settings.Ashley brings more than 20 years of experience in education, including 12 years in higher education. She began her professional journey in journalism and media before transitioning into academia, where she discovered her passion for teaching and curriculum development. She earned her Ph.D. in Writing and Rhetoric from George Mason University in 2021 and holds undergraduate degrees in English and Media from James Madison University. She also maintains a Virginia state teaching license.She attributes her success to a strong and supportive personal network. Her parents encouraged and invested in her education from an early age, while her husband has been a consistent source of encouragement, serving as her “number one cheerleader and editor.” She also credits her in-laws for providing childcare and logistical support, as well as the supportive cohort she built during graduate school, all of which played an important role in her academic and professional development.The best career advice Ashley has received is not to be afraid to make changes. If something is not working, she believes it is important not to force it, as the right opportunity will eventually present itself. This perspective has guided her through various stages of her career in both media and academia.She encourages young women entering the field of education and communication to know their worth, speak up for themselves, and insist on being treated as professionals. She emphasizes that while education is a female-dominated field, it is often undervalued financially and professionally, making self-advocacy especially important.One of the biggest challenges in her field today is navigating political pressures on universities, including funding constraints and research limitations tied to shifting political climates, as well as economic fluctuations that impact enrollment. At the same time, she recognizes a major opportunity in adapting curriculum to better serve students in a rapidly changing landscape shaped by artificial intelligence and expanded online learning environments.The values most important to Ashley in both her professional and personal life include building strong relationships, fostering collaboration, demonstrating empathy, and treating students and colleagues as whole individuals. These principles guide her approach to teaching, research, and mentorship.Outside the classroom, Ashley participates in initiatives such as the 120 Project consortium on gun violence and volunteers with Cheyenne Frontier Days, reflecting her commitment to civic engagement and community involvement.Through her work as an educator, researcher, and advocate for ethical communication, Dr. Ashley Yuckenberg continues to make a meaningful impact on students, academic discourse, and the evolving field of business communication.Learn More about Dr. Ashley Yuckenberg:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Ashley-Yuckenberg Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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