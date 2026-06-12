Tracy Doyle Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tracy Doyle, resilience coach and creator of the Aurora Method, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she will be sharing how uncovering unconscious patterns behind burnout can help women lead with greater clarity, confidence, and healthier relationships.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Doyle explores the idea that burnout is not a workload problem but a pattern problem, and explains how unconscious beliefs formed through life experiences can influence reactions, relationships, and leadership. She outlines the Aurora Method’s five-step framework and why repairing damaged relationships is often the missing piece in burnout recovery.Tracy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/tracy-doyle

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