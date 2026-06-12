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The Business Research Company's Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Analysis And Forecast Report Featuring Key Trends And Opportunities

Expected to grow to $2.03 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market is rapidly evolving, driven by advancements in maritime technology and growing demands across various sectors. From scientific research to defense, these autonomous vessels are becoming critical tools for enhancing marine operations. Below, we explore the market’s current size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Market Growth Trajectory of the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market

The USV market has experienced significant expansion in recent years and is projected to continue this upward trend. The market is expected to increase from $1.23 billion in 2025 to $1.36 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This historic growth is largely due to the rising use of USVs in oceanographic research and environmental monitoring, alongside early adoption for maritime surveillance and inspection. Furthermore, defense sectors are investing heavily in weaponized and rugged USVs, while demand grows for autonomous marine data collection systems and hybrid platforms that extend mission endurance and operational versatility.

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Expected Future Growth and Market Outlook for USVs

Looking ahead, the USV market is forecasted to reach $2.03 billion by 2030, maintaining a strong CAGR of 10.5%. This anticipated growth is fueled by the expansion of autonomous maritime security operations and the increasing integration of artificial intelligence and advanced sensor fusion for fully autonomous navigation. Additionally, the rising use of portable, lightweight USVs in commercial marine applications, development of multi-mission platforms for environmental, defense, and industrial tasks, and growing investments in large-scale unmanned fleets for continuous maritime domain awareness all contribute to this positive outlook. Key trends set to influence the market include increased demand for ruggedized USVs for complex defense missions, portable USVs for nearshore monitoring, hybrid platforms for diverse operational domains, and broader adoption in environmental data collection and commercial marine activities.

Understanding Unmanned Surface Vehicles and Their Roles

Unmanned surface vehicles are self-operating vessels designed to navigate and execute various tasks on the water’s surface without direct human control. Their primary uses span oceanographic research, environmental data gathering, and monitoring, enabling safe and efficient operations in marine environments. These versatile platforms support a wide range of applications, from scientific to security-focused missions.

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Factors Fueling Demand in the Global USV Market

One of the main forces propelling the USV market forward is the rise in maritime security threats. These threats encompass multiple risks such as terrorism, piracy, robbery, smuggling, and illegal fishing, all of which jeopardize maritime safety and operations. USVs play a critical role in maritime security by conducting surveillance, patrolling, and monitoring activities that improve situational awareness. Their ability to operate in dangerous or inaccessible areas supports human crews and enhances overall maritime defense capabilities.

The strategic use of USVs alongside manned vessels strengthens security forces’ ability to detect and respond to incidents at sea. For example, in the first half of 2023, the International Chamber of Commerce reported 65 piracy and armed robbery incidents against ships globally, an increase from 58 incidents in the same period in 2022. This escalation in maritime risks underscores the growing importance and demand for unmanned surface vehicles in enhancing maritime security.

Regional Leaders in the USV Market Leading Up to 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global unmanned surface vehicle market. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing insights into global trends and regional market dynamics.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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