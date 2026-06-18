Pre-Orders Open June 18: Masters of the Universe (2026 Film) Skeletor Statue

Real Elite Masterline Masters of the Universe (2026 Film) Skeletor Pose 1 Pose 2 LED Illumination Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Skeletor from " Masters of the Universe (2026 Film)." Pre-orders June 18, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is proud to present Skeletor from the film “Masters of the Universe” as part of the Real Elite Masterline series.Based on his appearance in the film, this 1/3 scale statue captures the leader of the army that invaded Eternia with detailed sculpting and paintwork.The statue features a blue body finished with muscle-fiber-like textures inspired by Jared Leto’s physique and on-screen portrayal of the character. Skeletor’s skull-like portrait includes LED illumination in the eyes, while the Havoc Staff and fabric cape with a polystone hood have been recreated with close attention to their appearance in the film.Display options include two interchangeable left arms: a pointing hand and an open hand. The custom base is inspired by Snake Mountain and features sculpted magma effects and LED illumination within the serpent’s mouth.The Bonus Version also includes a Crowned Hood bonus part, offering an additional display option.He-Man from the same Real Elite Masterline “Masters of the Universe” series is also currently available for pre-order. Displaying the two statues together allows collectors to recreate the rivalry between the film’s hero and villain.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Masters of the Universe (2026 Film) Skeletor Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1,499Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: February 2028Scale: 1/3H: 95 cm W: 64 cm D: 60 cmH: 96 cm W: 64 cm D: 60 cm (with Crowned Hood)Weight: Approx. 27.1 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Masters of the Universe Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Left Arms (Pointing Hand, Open Hand)・Fabric Cape with Polystone Hood・LED Illumination (Eyes, Havoc Staff, Base)・Crowned Hood [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©2026 Mattel. Masters of the Universe and associated trademarks are owned by Mattel. ©2026 Amazon Content Services LLC.For more details, visit our online store

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