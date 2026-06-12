TUVALU RECEIVES THE PLANET AQUA AWARD FOR BLUE COMMUNITIES LEADERSHIP AT VENICE CLIMATE WEEK 2026

Venice Climate Week and Tuvalu

Tuvalu is not waiting to be saved; we are transforming vulnerable frontlines into resilient blue communities where water connects us, not divides us, and climate justice becomes a moral responsibility” — Ambassador Lily Tangisia Faavae

VENICE, VENICE, ITALY, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Government and People of Tuvalu have received the PLANET AQUA Award – Blue Communities Category at Venice Climate Week 2026 , in recognition of their leadership in water resilience, climate courage and planetary responsibility.Presented during the closing ceremony of Venice Climate Week under the theme PLANET AQUA, the award honours Tuvalu as a powerful global symbol of how frontline communities can transform vulnerability into leadership, hope and action.Home to around 11,000 people and among the countries most exposed to sea-level rise, Tuvalu has become an important example of climate leadership through its commitment to ecosystem restoration, water security, renewable energy and nature-based solutions.The recognition comes at a pivotal moment, as the world faces what the United Nations University has described as an era of “Global Water Bankruptcy,” with water insecurity emerging as one of the defining challenges of the century. In this context, the PLANET AQUA Awards were created to recognise communities and institutions advancing water resilience, ecosystem regeneration and climate adaptation.Accepting the award on behalf of Tuvalu, Ambassador Lily Tangisia Faavae reaffirmed the country’s commitment to climate justice and collective action, describing Tuvalu not as a passive victim of the crisis, but as an active architect of its own future.Founded in 2025, Venice Climate Week was created by Riccardo Luna, Sara Roversi, Cristiano Seganfreddo and international partners as a platform where science, policy, culture and civic engagement come together to accelerate regenerative solutions. The 2026 edition brought together ministers, mayors, UN representatives, scientists, innovators, youth and civil society around one central message: water is the foundation of resilience, prosperity and peace.Video footage and media materials from the award ceremony are available for editorial use upon request.

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