Influential Women showcases Vanessa M. Perez, MBA, CPRW: founder advancing educational equity and career access.

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctoral Scholar and Nonprofit Founder Champions Workforce Development, Adult Learning, and Economic Mobility for Underserved and Nontraditional LearnersVanessa M. Perez, MBA, CPRW, is a corporate marketing analyst, workforce development researcher, nonprofit founder, and doctoral scholar whose work focuses on expanding access to meaningful educational and career opportunities for individuals facing significant barriers to employment and economic mobility. Through her professional, academic, and community-driven initiatives, she is dedicated to advancing workforce equity, strengthening career readiness systems, and improving long-term outcomes for nontraditional learners.Raised in Pueblo, Colorado, by a single mother who did not complete high school, Vanessa grew up in poverty and developed an early awareness that opportunity is not equally distributed. At just sixteen years old, she became a teenage mother—an experience that profoundly shaped her determination to break generational cycles through education, perseverance, and service to others. These lived experiences continue to inform her work and fuel her commitment to creating pathways for individuals who face systemic and personal barriers.Vanessa’s academic journey reflects her dedication to growth and educational achievement. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Colorado State University Pueblo and later completed her Master of Business Administration at Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi. She is currently completing her Doctor of Education in Applied Educational Sciences at the University of Miami, where her research focuses on workforce development, adult learning, and improving career outcomes for nontraditional learners. Her academic interests include educational equity, workforce access, and systemic barriers affecting adult learners, first-generation college students, military-affiliated students, and justice-impacted individuals.Professionally, Vanessa’s background spans workforce development, higher education, career services, and corporate marketing. In her current role as a Corporate Marketing Analyst, she supports strategic marketing initiatives through research, analytics, and data-informed decision-making that contribute to organizational growth and engagement. Her work focuses on transforming data into actionable insights that enhance communication strategies and support organizational objectives.Before transitioning into corporate marketing, Vanessa worked in higher education career services, where she developed and implemented career readiness initiatives designed to support students and alumni as they transitioned from education into the workforce. In this role, she worked directly with hundreds of individuals navigating complex career pathways, helping them build confidence, identify opportunities, and develop professional skills essential for long-term success.As a Certified Professional Résumé Writer (CPRW), Vanessa has also designed and facilitated workshops on résumé writing, interviewing, networking, LinkedIn optimization, and professional branding. Her efforts have focused on equipping adult learners and nontraditional students with the tools and strategies needed to successfully compete in today’s evolving job market. Through this work, she has emphasized empowerment, confidence-building, and practical workforce preparation.In addition to her professional and academic accomplishments, Vanessa is the Founder of VMP Career Pathways, a nonprofit organization dedicated to career readiness, mentorship, and workforce development support for at-risk youth and women rebuilding their lives after domestic violence. Through this initiative, she works to expand access to education, career development resources, and sustainable employment pathways for underserved populations. Her organization is grounded in the belief that opportunity, when made accessible, can transform lives and communities.Vanessa’s work is deeply rooted not only in academic research but also in lived experience. Having personally navigated adversity, she approaches her professional and community engagement with authenticity, empathy, and a strong belief in the transformative power of education, resilience, and opportunity. These guiding principles continue to shape her mission and inform her approach to workforce development and advocacy.Faith plays a central role in Vanessa’s life and professional outlook. She attributes much of her success to her Christian faith, which has provided strength and stability through some of the most challenging periods of her life. Growing up in poverty, becoming a mother at a young age, and navigating personal and professional obstacles required resilience that she believes was strengthened through her spiritual foundation.Her faith has instilled in her values such as perseverance, humility, compassion, and service to others. These principles continue to guide her work today, particularly in her efforts to support individuals who may feel discouraged or limited by their circumstances. Vanessa’s goal has always been to use her opportunities to help others recognize their potential and build better futures for themselves and their families.Faith has also shaped her perspective on success, teaching her to remain grateful even during difficult seasons and to view challenges as opportunities for growth. She believes success is not measured solely by personal achievement, but by the positive impact one has on others. Ultimately, she attributes her accomplishments not only to hard work and education, but also to the guidance, strength, and perspective provided through her faith.One of the most impactful pieces of career advice Vanessa has received is to focus less on titles and more on purpose. Early in her career, she was encouraged to pursue meaningful work and prioritize service to others, with the understanding that opportunities and recognition would follow naturally. This guidance has remained central throughout her professional journey.Rather than focusing on external validation, Vanessa has consistently prioritized creating meaningful impact in the lives of those she serves. Her work centers on supporting individuals facing significant barriers, including first-generation college students, adult learners, veterans, and individuals rebuilding their lives, by helping them develop confidence, skills, and access to meaningful career pathways. She has learned that when work is grounded in purpose and service, success becomes a natural byproduct.Vanessa encourages young women entering education, workforce development, or public service fields to remain committed to their purpose, even when the path becomes challenging. She emphasizes that meaningful careers require resilience, patience, and continuous personal growth.She also advocates strongly for education and personal development as tools for empowerment. According to Vanessa, knowledge, preparation, and discipline not only create opportunity but also equip individuals to advocate for themselves and their communities.Most importantly, she encourages women not to allow their background or circumstances to define their future. Having faced significant obstacles herself, she understands the importance of persistence and self-belief. She emphasizes that growth comes from continued effort, reflection, and alignment with core values.Vanessa also highlights one of the most pressing challenges in workforce development and higher education today: the disconnect between academic preparation and employer expectations. Many graduates enter the workforce without sufficient practical experience or career readiness training, making the transition more difficult than it should be.At the same time, nontraditional learners—including adult students, first-generation college students, veterans, and working adults—often face additional barriers related to time, financial responsibility, and competing life demands. These factors can significantly impact persistence and completion rates.Despite these challenges, Vanessa sees tremendous opportunity for transformation. She believes that stronger partnerships between educational institutions and employers can bridge the gap between education and workforce needs. By creating more flexible, practical, and inclusive pathways, society can ensure that talent and potential—not circumstance—determine opportunity.The values that guide Vanessa’s personal and professional life include faith, integrity, perseverance, and service to others. Her Christian faith continues to shape her leadership style, encouraging humility, compassion, and gratitude in all areas of her life.Integrity remains central to her approach, as she believes in honesty, accountability, and consistency in all actions and decisions. Whether working with students, colleagues, or family members, Vanessa strives to ensure that her values are reflected in everything she does.Service to others is the foundation of her career. Much of her work has been dedicated to helping individuals overcome barriers and access opportunities they once believed were out of reach. She considers this work both a responsibility and a privilege, as it allows her to contribute to meaningful, long-term change in people’s lives.Outside of her professional and academic pursuits, Vanessa has been married for eighteen years and is the proud mother of two children and grandmother to her young granddaughter. Her family remains a constant source of inspiration and motivation in her work, reinforcing her commitment to building a meaningful legacy of advocacy, empowerment, and service.Through her research, leadership, nonprofit work, and corporate contributions, Vanessa M. Perez continues to champion equitable access to education and career mobility. Her work reflects a lifelong commitment to ensuring that individuals from all backgrounds have the opportunity to achieve stability, purpose, and economic independence.Learn More about Vanessa M. Perez:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Vanessa-Perez Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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