Tradd Cotter & Irene Dubin Join Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tradd Cotter and Irene Dubin, co-founders of Blue Portal Wellness, are set to appear on Women in Power TV, where they share how innovative approaches to mental wellness, medicinal fungi, and integrative therapies are shaping new conversations around healing and personal growth.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In their episode, Cotter and Dubin explore the evolving role of psychedelic-assisted therapy, medicinal fungi, and holistic wellness practices, while discussing how research, psychotherapy, and alternative healing approaches may contribute to long-term wellbeing and transformation.Tradd and Irene’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/irene-dubin-tradd-cotter

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