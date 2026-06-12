Influential Women Spotlights: Camille Henry, Audit Supervisor at Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund

GULF BREEZE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Leadership, Mentorship, and Excellence in Banking Audit Services Through a People-First Approach in Financial ServicesCamille Henry is a seasoned Audit Supervisor at Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund, bringing more than 13 years of experience in public accounting and a banking and finance career that began in 2008 during the height of the recession. Over the course of her professional journey, she has built a reputation for resilience, leadership, and a deep commitment to both technical excellence and people development within the financial services industry.Camille began her career at the ground level as a bank teller in Little Rock, Arkansas. Starting in an entry-level position during a challenging economic period, she steadily advanced through the banking sector, gaining hands-on experience across multiple functions including deposit operations, executive support, and marketing. This early foundation gave her a comprehensive understanding of the financial industry and shaped her strong work ethic and client-focused mindset.After relocating to Florida, Camille expanded her expertise into the lending side of banking, working as a mortgage loan officer. This role further broadened her industry knowledge and strengthened her ability to understand financial processes from multiple perspectives. In 2013, she joined Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund, where she has since built a successful career in public accounting. Today, she leads audit teams serving banking clients, supervising fieldwork, ensuring clear and consistent communication, and guiding audits to completion within efficient one-week timeframes.In her role as Audit Supervisor, Camille is responsible not only for technical execution but also for leadership and team development. She manages audit workflows, coordinates client communication, and ensures that engagements are completed with accuracy, efficiency, and professionalism. Her leadership style emphasizes structure, accountability, and collaboration, helping her teams deliver high-quality results under tight timelines while maintaining strong client relationships.Beyond her technical responsibilities, Camille is deeply committed to fostering a positive, supportive, and empowering workplace culture. She prioritizes mentorship and actively works to build confidence within her team, particularly in a high-stress industry known for demanding workloads and high turnover rates. She encourages open communication, welcomes questions, and reinforces a learning environment where team members feel supported and valued.Camille also plays a key role in developing future talent within the firm. She oversees the intern program, represents the organization at career fairs, and serves as the first point of contact for new team members joining the audit department. Through these efforts, she helps shape the early careers of aspiring accounting professionals while ensuring a smooth and welcoming onboarding experience.Her commitment to professional growth is reflected in her continued education at the Florida School of Banking, Class of 2027, demonstrating her dedication to lifelong learning and industry advancement. Camille has also received notable recognition for her achievements, including being named a Swayze Scholar by the Mississippi Bankers Association and receiving the Rising Star Award in 2024 from InWeekly. These honors reflect both her technical expertise and her leadership within the banking and accounting industries.Camille attributes her success to her passion for her field and her commitment to teaching and inspiring others. Over the past 18 years, she has built her career through persistence and continuous growth, beginning during the recession and steadily advancing through multiple sectors of banking and finance. Along the way, she pursued further education, earning a degree in Accounting and a Master’s in Business, both of which strengthened her technical knowledge and expanded her ability to contribute meaningfully to her teams and clients.The best career advice Camille has ever received is that she can make a difference if she works hard and stays the course. This principle has guided her through challenges and motivated her to continually push forward in her career. It has also contributed to her recognition as both a Swayze Scholar and a Rising Star, reinforcing her belief in perseverance and long-term growth.Camille encourages young women entering the accounting and finance industry to believe in their ability to build fulfilling and successful careers. She emphasizes that with dedication, continuous learning, and confidence, it is possible not only to succeed but to make a meaningful and lasting impact in the field. Her own journey reflects this belief, demonstrating that steady growth and resilience can lead to leadership and influence.One of the ongoing challenges and opportunities in Camille’s field is balancing leadership responsibilities with personal life. As a supervisor, she is responsible for guiding and supporting her team while also raising her two children, ages 5 and 7. She views this balance as both demanding and rewarding, and it has shaped her approach to leadership. By managing both professional and personal responsibilities, she leads by example, showing that success in the workplace can coexist with a strong commitment to family.At the core of Camille’s professional philosophy are the values of empowerment, positivity, and consistency. She is dedicated to creating a workplace culture where team members feel confident, supported, and encouraged to grow. She believes there are no “dumb questions” and makes herself available to guide and teach others whenever needed. For Camille, the most meaningful part of her work goes beyond numbers and technical results—it is about relationships, trust, and helping people feel that they belong.Her commitment to these values extends beyond the workplace and into her community involvement. Camille actively volunteers with Ready Kids, where she serves as a reading pal and board treasurer. In this role, she provides consistent support and attention to children preparing for kindergarten, helping them develop foundational skills while offering encouragement and stability. She finds this work deeply rewarding, particularly because she recognizes that many children do not receive consistent one-on-one attention at home.In addition, Camille coaches her children’s soccer teams, where she takes great joy in watching young players grow in confidence, learn new skills, and celebrate achievements. Whether offering encouragement, teaching new concepts, or simply being a positive presence, she is committed to fostering environments where children feel supported and valued.Across both her professional and personal life, Camille’s greatest strength lies in her ability to lead with positivity and bring people together. She is known for creating environments where individuals feel empowered, respected, and motivated to succeed. Her leadership style blends technical expertise with compassion, making her a trusted supervisor, mentor, and community contributor.Through her continued work at Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund, her involvement in education and mentorship programs, and her dedication to her family and community, Camille Henry exemplifies the qualities of a modern leader in public accounting—resilient, people-focused, and committed to excellence.Learn More about Camille Henry:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Camille-Henry Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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