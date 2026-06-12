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The Business Research Company's Space Propulsion Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Expected to grow to $30.48 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The space propulsion industry is witnessing remarkable expansion driven by technological breakthroughs and increasing investment in space exploration. As satellite constellations grow and missions become more ambitious, the demand for efficient and advanced propulsion systems is accelerating. Below, we explore the market size projections, key growth factors, major players, and regional insights shaping this evolving sector.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Space Propulsion Market

The space propulsion market has experienced swift growth recently and is forecasted to increase from $14.35 billion in 2025 to $16.84 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. This rise is largely driven by the expanding use of electric propulsion systems for satellite station-keeping and orbit-raising missions. Technological advances in plasma and ion thrusters have enhanced mission efficiency, while the deployment of extensive global satellite networks demands dependable in-orbit propulsion capabilities. Additionally, growing government and commercial funding toward propulsion research for deep-space exploration, alongside early experimentation with propellant-less technologies, have contributed significantly to market growth.

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Looking ahead, the space propulsion market is projected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $30.48 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.0%. Growth factors expected to fuel this expansion include increasing demand for high-efficiency propulsion systems to support longer and interplanetary missions, scaling electric propulsion for larger spacecraft, and rising commercial activity in low Earth orbit (LEO) that requires frequent orbital adjustments. Innovations such as next-generation propellant-less propulsion and expanding collaborations between public and private sectors aimed at building sustainable space propulsion infrastructures also play crucial roles. Key trends during this period involve the development of highly efficient electric propulsion technologies, adoption of nuclear and solar propulsion for deep space missions, miniaturization of propulsion units for small satellites and cubesats, integration with advanced thermal and power management systems, and exploration of propellant-less concepts for extended mission durations.

Understanding Space Propulsion and Its Function

Space propulsion refers to the techniques used to accelerate spacecraft and artificial satellites, primarily through rocket engines. These propulsion systems operate by expelling mass—usually gas or plasma—at high velocity, producing a reactive force that propels the spacecraft in the opposite direction. This principle is grounded in Newton's Third Law of Motion, which states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

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Government Funding as a Key Driver of the Space Propulsion Market

One of the most influential factors propelling the global space propulsion market is the surge in government investments in space technology. These investments encompass financial resources allocated by national governments toward research, development, and deployment of space programs and infrastructure. The increase in funding is largely motivated by rising geopolitical competition and national security priorities, as nations seek to establish strategic independence and technological superiority in space to counter emerging threats. Support from government budgets enables the advancement of sophisticated rocket engines, ion thrusters, and next-generation propulsion systems crucial for satellite launches, interplanetary exploration, space defense, and crewed and uncrewed missions.

For example, a report from April 2024 highlighted that during the 2022-23 fiscal year, 79% of the United Kingdom’s space funding was directed through ESA programs, with 20% supporting national projects like the National Space Innovation Programme, which is active until 2027/28. This funding structure is expected to generate projected revenues of £1.2 billion, complemented by £733 million in private sector investments. Such government-led financial backing is poised to drive robust growth in the space propulsion market moving forward.

North America’s Leading Position in the Space Propulsion Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global space propulsion market. This region is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, benefiting from extensive aerospace infrastructure, government funding, and a thriving commercial space sector. The market report covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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