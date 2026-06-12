Tyson Ledgerwood to Appear on America’s Authors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tyson Ledgerwood, founder of Handsome Brave Investor and a media entrepreneur focused on writing and publishing, is set to appear on America’s Authors TV, where he will share insights on building a media platform through long-form writing, publishing, and social media broadcasting.America’s Authors TV is a groundbreaking TV series dedicated to celebrating the writers and visionaries who shape our culture—and evaluating their work for screen adaptation. This show isn't just about the prose; it is a high-level media workshop designed to bridge the gap between the written word and the world of film and television.You can find out more about the show by going to website In his episode Ledgerwood will explore how writing can serve as the foundation for a broader media enterprise, discussing his approach to publishing serialized content, engaging audiences through social media, and encouraging thoughtful conversations around politics, religion, and other complex topics from a non-partisan perspective.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Authors TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Tyson’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasauthorstv.com/tyson-ledgerwood

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