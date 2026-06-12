Camp Darby Marks Army Birthday by Remembering WWII Heroes

Soldiers, families, and community members gathered to celebrate the 251st birthday of the United States Army, honoring more than two and a half centuries of military service and the historic bond between the U.S. and its Italian hosts.

Following an invocation delivered by Sgt. Judy Gaines Religious Services, who reflected on the sacrifice of service members throughout the Army’s history, attendees stood for the playing of both the Italian and American national anthems, underscoring the deep-rooted partnership between the two nations.

During the ceremony, organizers paid tribute to Brig. Gen. William O. Darby, the garrison’s namesake. Darby, who was instrumental in forming the U.S. Army Ranger Regiment, was killed in action on April 30, 1945, at Lake Garda, while serving as the assistant division commander of the 10th Mountain Infantry Division.

Guest speaker Stephen Zgliniki, a former commander assigned to Camp Darby, shared insights on the heroism and valor that helped liberate Italy during World War II.

"We must always carry forward the legacy of the Medal of Honor recipients who displayed such immense bravery right here in this region during the liberation of Italy," said Zgliniki, emphasizing that their extraordinary sacrifices laid the groundwork for the enduring partnership enjoyed today.

Lt. Col. Ross Hertlein, commander of the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, also addressed the crowd as the keynote speaker for the commemoration. During his remarks, Hertlein brought a personal connection to the history being celebrated.

"Standing here today, I cannot help but think of my grandfather, Pvt. Norman Hertlein, who served in World War II," Hertlein said, adding that the actions of that generation continue to inspire today's soldiers.

Following the remarks, Tim Andersen, Deputy Garrison Manager, presented certificates of appreciation to local historical groups and collectors who brought World War II history to life for the event through authentic wartime reenactments, vintage vehicles, and historic artifacts.

The celebration concluded with the traditional Army birthday cake-cutting ceremony. Symbolizing the continuity of the Army from its founding on June 14, 1775, to the present day, the cake was cut jointly by the oldest and youngest soldiers in attendance. Hertlein represented the oldest soldier present, while Spec. Justin Steele, with the 529th Military Police Company, represented the youngest.

Date Taken: 06.10.2026 Date Posted: 06.12.2026 04:25 Story ID: 567530 Location: IT Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Darby Marks Army Birthday by Remembering WWII Heroes, by Chiara Mattirolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.