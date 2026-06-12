SnapFig Launches Custom Plush Doll From Photo, a Huggable Spin on the Doll Trend

SnapFig's custom plush doll rests in the palm of a hand, showing its compact, palm-sized form at roughly 13 centimeters tall. Close-up details of SnapFig's custom plush doll, highlighting its ultra-soft plush body, hand-finished face, and embroidered paw pads. A SnapFig custom plush doll on a bedside table, displayed beside a framed photo and a wrapped gift box in a home setting.

The custom keepsake brand expands beyond figurines into soft, photo-based plush dolls, each finished by hand from a customer's own image.

A photo is flat, and it sits behind glass. A plush version of someone has weight and texture in your hands. That difference is the whole point of what we make.” — Simon, Marketing Manager, SnapFig

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SnapFig , a custom keepsake brand that turns personal photos into physical products, has launched a custom plush doll from photo , a soft keepsake built from a single uploaded image. The launch follows a wave of consumer interest in personalized dolls, a trend that spread widely across social platforms over the past year as people turned their own faces, and those of partners, friends, and pets, into stylized digital characters.Much of that activity stayed on screens. SnapFig's new product moves the idea into a physical object. Each doll pairs an ultra-soft plush body with a hand-finished face modeled on the customer's photo, producing a palm-sized keepsake roughly 13 centimeters tall that arrives in a premium gift box. Because each doll is built from one photo, customers can create separate pieces for different people in a household.The ordering process is built around a single review step. Customers upload a photo, and SnapFig prepares a digital preview of the doll for approval before any physical production begins. The company says the preview is intended to remove the uncertainty that often comes with custom, made-to-order products."People have been making digital versions of themselves and the people they love, and then watching those images disappear into a camera roll," said Simon, Marketing Manager at SnapFig. "We wanted to give that feeling a physical form. Something soft you can keep on a shelf or hand to someone who matters to you."The plush doll marks SnapFig's first move beyond its established line of custom figurines , which includes realistic person figurines, stylized character pieces, and true-to-life pet models. The company positions the new format as a softer, more tactile counterpart to its resin-based products, aimed at customers looking for a keepsake to hold rather than one to display behind glass.The release reflects a broader shift in the personalized gift category, where shoppers increasingly look for items tied to a specific person or moment rather than mass-produced products. Made-to-order keepsakes built from a customer's own photo sit at the center of that shift, and the plush format gives SnapFig a softer entry point alongside its figurine work.According to the company, early interest spans several occasions. These include gifts exchanged between partners and close friends, keepsakes for family members who live apart, and requests from pet owners who want a huggable version of a dog or cat. The soft build, the company notes, has drawn particular attention from customers seeking a comforting object rather than a display piece."A photo is flat, and it sits behind glass," Simon said. "A plush version of someone has weight and texture in your hands. That difference is the whole point of what we make."The custom plush doll from photo is available now through the SnapFig online store.About SnapFigSnapFig is a custom keepsake brand founded in 2025 that transforms personal photos into physical, made-to-order products. Its range includes custom figurines, 3D embossed phone cases, resin badges, illuminated photo frames, and, most recently, custom plush dolls. The brand focuses on personalized keepsakes designed around each customer's own image, with a digital preview offered for approval before production.

A memory he gets to keep forever.

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