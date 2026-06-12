Behind the Goal (Come on England) from Unforgiven Shakers with All Proceeds Going to Supporting Breast Cancer Charities

Unforgiven Shakers Behind the Goal (Come on England)

Track Title: Behind the Goal (Come on England) Genre: Pop Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: GX5FG2100015

HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unforgiven Shakers set out to highlight relatable and common issues within society with catchy, memorable and anthemic songs.True to the name of the band, the Unforgiven Shakers, refers to those who shake up the planet with good intention but sometimes with unforeseen consequences. Their influences can be found distinctly in the music of The Clash, The Cure, Stone Roses, Ben Folds, Primal Scream, Happy Mondays.....As the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals get underway, it’s been exactly 60 years since England last lifted the trophy.Inspired by 'Three Lions', the greatest England football song, and the fact that my father and uncle were at Wembley in the stand behind the goal for the 1966 semi-final and final, I have crafted a new England football song for 2026.The song was written because of my love of England football, and importantly, as my partner has just gone though the most brutal two years of life-saving treatment for aggressive breast cancer, all money made through this track will go to breast cancer charities.If cancer has touched you in any way, you will understand how awful this disease is for everyone involved. I hope you like it.Contact Unforgiven Shakers at mark.wardappleshaw@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

Unforgiven Shakers - Behind the Goal (Come on England)

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