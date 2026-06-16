Global VTuber Project "IZIGENIA" to Exhibit at Anime Expo 2026 and OFFKAI Expo Gen 5 Ruridori Kafka Sedric Alfiere Eruu Claymie Shao An

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding Global Reach Through Participation in North America's Leading Anime and VTuber Events

ClaN Entertainment Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Masahito Ota; hereinafter "ClaN") is pleased to announce that its global VTuber project, IZIGENIA, will be exhibiting at both Anime Expo 2026 and OFFKAI Expo Gen 5, taking place in California, USA.

As a global VTuber project originating from Japan, IZIGENIA continues to expand its presence among fans worldwide, with a primary focus on English-speaking audiences. Through participation in both Anime Expo 2026, one of North America's largest anime and Japanese pop culture conventions, and OFFKAI Expo Gen 5, one of the world's largest VTuber-focused events, IZIGENIA aims to further strengthen its connection with North American fans and accelerate its global expansion.

Visitors can look forward to a variety of special activities, including exclusive video presentations, convention-exclusive merchandise, Meet & Greet sessions with talents, and special livestream programs. In addition, special guest appearances are planned to bring the world of IZIGENIA even closer to fans around the globe. Further details will be announced through the official website and social media channels in the coming weeks.

Anime Expo 2026

Anime Expo is one of the largest anime and Japanese pop culture conventions in North America. Held annually in Los Angeles, California, the event brings together fans from around the world who share a passion for anime, gaming, VTubers, cosplay, and Japanese culture. It is also recognized as a key platform for Japanese companies and creators to engage directly with international audiences.

Event Information

Event Name: Anime Expo 2026

Dates: July 2–5, 2026 (Local Time)

Venue: Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles, California, USA

Booth Location: South Hall #2500, JETRO Japan Pavilion "Geek Street"

OFFKAI Expo Gen 5

OFFKAI Expo is one of the world's largest VTuber-focused conventions, organized by and for the VTuber fan community. Bringing together VTubers, creators, and fans from around the world, the event is known as a community-driven celebration featuring panels, live performances, fan activities, and corporate exhibits.

Event Information

Event Name: OFFKAI Expo Gen 5

Dates: July 24–26, 2026 (Local Time)

Venue: San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, California, USA

Activities

Special Video Presentations

Convention-Exclusive Merchandise

Meet & Greet Sessions

Special Livestream Programs

Special Guest Appearances

Please note that activities may vary by event. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Talent Profiles

◆Ruridori Kafka

Illustration Artist: Kamameshi Gogomaru

Live2D Rigger: Fuyuno Gumi

X: https://x.com/RuridoriKafka

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RuridoriKafka

◆Sedric Alfiere

Illustration Artist: Makoto Senzaki

Live2D Rigger: Jujube

X: https://x.com/SedricAlfiere

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SedricAlfiere

◆Eruu Claymie

Contributing Illustrator: Jisyaku

Live2D Rigger: rariemonn

X: https://x.com/eruuclaymie

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eruuclaymie

◆Shao An

Contributing Illustrator: pako

Live2D Rigger: Himono Inuboshi

X: https://x.com/ShaoAnVT

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ShaoAnVT

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/shaoanvt

About “IZIGENIA”

“IZIGENIA” is a Japan-born global VTuber project set within a sci-fi universe where two opposing factions — the Outriders and the Aliens — collide over the themes of desire and evolution.

Blending character-driven storytelling with strong visual identities, each member of IZIGENIA is designed to stand out not only as a streamer, but as a fully realized entertainment IP.

The project will primarily operate across global platforms including YouTube and Twitch, with a strong focus on English-speaking audiences while expanding into multilingual content, 3D live performances, and future virtual experiences.

Official Website:

https://www.izigenia.com/

Official Social Media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@IZIGENIA_V

X: https://x.com/izigenia_v

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