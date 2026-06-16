Global VTuber Project 'IZIGENIA' to Exhibit at Anime Expo 2026 and OFFKAI Expo Gen 5
TOKYO, JAPAN, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding Global Reach Through Participation in North America's Leading Anime and VTuber Events
ClaN Entertainment Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Masahito Ota; hereinafter "ClaN") is pleased to announce that its global VTuber project, IZIGENIA, will be exhibiting at both Anime Expo 2026 and OFFKAI Expo Gen 5, taking place in California, USA.
As a global VTuber project originating from Japan, IZIGENIA continues to expand its presence among fans worldwide, with a primary focus on English-speaking audiences. Through participation in both Anime Expo 2026, one of North America's largest anime and Japanese pop culture conventions, and OFFKAI Expo Gen 5, one of the world's largest VTuber-focused events, IZIGENIA aims to further strengthen its connection with North American fans and accelerate its global expansion.
Visitors can look forward to a variety of special activities, including exclusive video presentations, convention-exclusive merchandise, Meet & Greet sessions with talents, and special livestream programs. In addition, special guest appearances are planned to bring the world of IZIGENIA even closer to fans around the globe. Further details will be announced through the official website and social media channels in the coming weeks.
Anime Expo 2026
Anime Expo is one of the largest anime and Japanese pop culture conventions in North America. Held annually in Los Angeles, California, the event brings together fans from around the world who share a passion for anime, gaming, VTubers, cosplay, and Japanese culture. It is also recognized as a key platform for Japanese companies and creators to engage directly with international audiences.
Event Information
Event Name: Anime Expo 2026
Dates: July 2–5, 2026 (Local Time)
Venue: Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles, California, USA
Booth Location: South Hall #2500, JETRO Japan Pavilion "Geek Street"
OFFKAI Expo Gen 5
OFFKAI Expo is one of the world's largest VTuber-focused conventions, organized by and for the VTuber fan community. Bringing together VTubers, creators, and fans from around the world, the event is known as a community-driven celebration featuring panels, live performances, fan activities, and corporate exhibits.
Event Information
Event Name: OFFKAI Expo Gen 5
Dates: July 24–26, 2026 (Local Time)
Venue: San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, California, USA
Activities
Special Video Presentations
Convention-Exclusive Merchandise
Meet & Greet Sessions
Special Livestream Programs
Special Guest Appearances
Please note that activities may vary by event. Additional details will be announced at a later date.
Talent Profiles
◆Ruridori Kafka
Illustration Artist: Kamameshi Gogomaru
Live2D Rigger: Fuyuno Gumi
X: https://x.com/RuridoriKafka
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RuridoriKafka
◆Sedric Alfiere
Illustration Artist: Makoto Senzaki
Live2D Rigger: Jujube
X: https://x.com/SedricAlfiere
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SedricAlfiere
◆Eruu Claymie
Contributing Illustrator: Jisyaku
Live2D Rigger: rariemonn
X: https://x.com/eruuclaymie
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eruuclaymie
◆Shao An
Contributing Illustrator: pako
Live2D Rigger: Himono Inuboshi
X: https://x.com/ShaoAnVT
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ShaoAnVT
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/shaoanvt
About “IZIGENIA”
“IZIGENIA” is a Japan-born global VTuber project set within a sci-fi universe where two opposing factions — the Outriders and the Aliens — collide over the themes of desire and evolution.
Blending character-driven storytelling with strong visual identities, each member of IZIGENIA is designed to stand out not only as a streamer, but as a fully realized entertainment IP.
The project will primarily operate across global platforms including YouTube and Twitch, with a strong focus on English-speaking audiences while expanding into multilingual content, 3D live performances, and future virtual experiences.
Official Website:
https://www.izigenia.com/
Official Social Media:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@IZIGENIA_V
X: https://x.com/izigenia_v
Corporate Administration Department, Public Relations
ClaN Entertainment Inc.
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