Chef Karl Wilder joins Secret Street Tours Board of Directors

Chef Karl Wilder Milou is on his way to Buenos Aires

Chef Karl Wilder, founder of The Chef Tours, joins the board of Secret Street Tours Dublin, advancing social impact, cultural tourism and storytelling.

"Whether someone is sharing a meal or sharing their life story, the common thread is human connection," said Wilder.” — Karl Wilder

DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef Karl Wilder Joins Board of Secret Street Tours Alongside Founder Tom Austin and Brian IngarfieldSecret Street Tours, the Dublin-based nonprofit social enterprise that empowers individuals affected by homelessness through guided walking tours, has announced the appointment of Chef Karl Wilder to its board of directors, joining founder Tom Austin and board member Brian Ingarfield.The appointment brings together leaders from two distinct but increasingly connected sectors of tourism: social impact tourism and culinary tourism.Wilder is best known internationally as the founder of The Chef Tours, a collection of food and cultural walking experiences operating in major cities including Paris , Berlin, Istanbul , Seville, and Mexico City. A former professional chef and tourism entrepreneur, Wilder has spent years advocating for authentic neighbourhood experiences that connect visitors directly with local communities.Secret Street Tours has become one of Ireland's most respected social tourism initiatives by training people affected by homelessness to become professional walking tour guides. The organisation provides public speaking, customer service, and route development training while creating employment opportunities and helping participants build confidence and independence. The nonprofit's mission is to empower people affected by homelessness through tourism, education, and storytelling. Recent figures published by the organisation highlight the continuing challenges of homelessness in Ireland, reinforcing the importance of innovative community-led solutions.According to Tom Austin, founder of Secret Street Tours, the organisation has always focused on creating meaningful experiences that allow visitors to see Dublin through the eyes of people whose stories are rarely heard."Tourism has the power to create understanding between people who might otherwise never meet. As Secret Street Tours continues to grow, we are excited to welcome individuals who share our belief that travel can be a force for positive change."The appointment reflects a broader trend across global tourism. Travellers increasingly seek authentic local experiences, neighbourhood-led tours, cultural immersion, food experiences, and socially responsible travel opportunities rather than traditional sightseeing alone.Over the last decade, walking tours have become one of the fastest-growing segments of experiential tourism. Industry observers note that visitors increasingly prioritise opportunities to meet local residents, hear personal stories, discover hidden neighbourhoods, and gain a deeper cultural understanding of the destinations they visit.Wilder's work with The Chef Tours has focused on similar principles. Rather than emphasising tourist attractions, many of the company's experiences centre on local food traditions, family-owned businesses, neighbourhood history, and the cultural stories behind what people eat."Whether someone is sharing a meal or sharing their life story, the common thread is human connection," said Wilder. "The tourism industry is evolving. Travellers are increasingly looking for authenticity, purpose, and experiences that create understanding. Secret Street Tours has become a remarkable example of how tourism can create a positive social impact while offering visitors a deeper understanding of a city."Secret Street Tours currently operates guided experiences throughout Dublin led by guides who have personal experience with homelessness. The tours explore the city's cultural and historic landmarks while providing visitors with unique perspectives on contemporary social issues and life in Dublin.As tourism continues to evolve globally, organisations such as Secret Street Tours represent a growing movement toward community-based tourism, responsible travel, cultural storytelling, culinary tourism, neighbourhood exploration, and experience-led travel.Individuals interested in supporting Secret Street Tours can learn more, book a tour, or donate through the organisation's official website.Secret Street ToursDublin, IrelandAbout Secret Street ToursSecret Street Tours is a Dublin-based nonprofit social enterprise that trains individuals affected by homelessness to become walking tour guides. Through storytelling, education, and tourism, the organisation creates employment opportunities while helping visitors gain a deeper understanding of Dublin and the social issues affecting the city.About The Chef ToursThe Chef Tours is an independent food and cultural tourism company founded by Chef Karl Wilder. The company specialises in neighbourhood-focused culinary experiences that explore local food culture, history, artisans, markets, and community stories across major international cities.For donations and information about Secret Street Tours, readers can visit:

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