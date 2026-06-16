Peli Products Launches the 21st Edition of Its International Photo Contest

Peli Products launches the 21st edition of its international Peli Photo Contest, celebrating outstanding photography from around the world. Peli 2026 Photo Contest

Photographers across the EU are invited to capture, protect and inspire for a chance to win premium Peli products and gain international recognition.

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peli Products, S.L.U., the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions and advanced portable lighting systems, today announced the launch of the 21st edition of its annual International Photo Contest , now open for entries across the European Union (EU).For more than two decades, the Peli International Photo Contest has celebrated the creativity, passion and adventurous spirit of photographers across the EU. The 2026 edition invites photographers to submit their most compelling images between 15 June and 30 August 2026 for a chance to win valuable prizes and gain international exposure.Categories and Prizes• Professional Category: Submit your most captivating shots for a chance to win up to €1,500 in Peli products.• Amateur Category: Photography enthusiasts can win up to €750 in Peli products.Peli Product Special PrizeIn addition to the main competition categories, one photographer whose image best showcases a Peli product will receive a Peli Aegis Creator Backpack, a new photography-focused backpack featuring a dedicated camera-storage interior designed to protect and organise equipment on the move.Launching in September 2026, the Aegis Creator Backpack will not yet be available to the public, making the winner one of the first photographers to own and use this new addition to the Peli Aegis range.To qualify, submitted photographs must clearly feature a Peli case, light or accessory. No separate registration is required.Competition TimelineFive finalists will be selected in each category and announced on 7 September 2026. Their photographs will then be featured on Peli's official Instagram account, where the public will vote for their favourites. Voting will close on 13 September 2026 at 11:59 PM CEST, and winners will be announced on 14 September 2026.For further information and registration details, visit promo.peli.com

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