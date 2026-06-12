Transgenic Seeds Market Report Examines Market Dynamics, Segment Insights And Company Strategies

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The Business Research Company's Transgenic Seeds Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The transgenic seeds industry has been experiencing swift expansion, playing a crucial role in modern agriculture. With advancements in genetic technology and increasing challenges like climate change, this market is set to undergo significant growth. Let's explore the current market size, driving factors, regional outlook, and key trends shaping the future of transgenic seeds.

Current Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Transgenic Seeds Market

The transgenic seeds market has seen rapid development in recent years. It is projected to increase from $56.88 billion in 2025 to $64.36 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. This past growth owes much to the widespread adoption of traditional genetically modified (GM) seeds, a growing demand for pest-resistant crops, greater use of herbicide-tolerant varieties, and the expansion of maize and soybean farming. Regulatory approvals for first-generation GM crops have also supported this rise.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $105.52 billion by 2030, maintaining the same CAGR of 13.2%. This surge is driven by increasing demand for crops that can withstand changing climates, broader adoption of gene-edited seeds, escalating concerns over food security, growth in biotechnology research, and expanding acceptance of transgenic crops in emerging markets. Important trends projected for the coming years include the development of multi-trait genetically modified seeds, greater use of drought-tolerant and climate-resilient varieties, increasing demand for high-yield transgenic crops, expanded presence in emerging economies, and the commercialization of new gene-edited seed lines.

Understanding What Transgenic Seeds Are

Transgenic seeds, often called genetically modified seeds, come from plants whose genetic material has been altered through methods beyond traditional breeding. This process inserts selected genes from other plants to create seeds that grow crops with desired qualities such as improved yield, resistance to pests, or tolerance to environmental stresses.

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How Climate Change Is Boosting Transgenic Seeds Market Expansion

One of the primary forces driving the transgenic seeds market is the growing impact of climate change. Defined as long-term changes in temperature and weather patterns mostly caused by human activities releasing greenhouse gases, climate change presents major challenges to global agriculture. Transgenic seeds help counter these effects by maintaining higher crop yields even under stressful conditions, reducing the need for expanding farmland and deforestation—both significant sources of greenhouse gas emissions. For example, in January 2024, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a US scientific agency, reported that 2023 was the warmest year on record, with global surface temperatures 2.12°F (1.18°C) above the 20th-century average and ocean heat content hitting unprecedented levels. There is even a one-in-three chance that 2024 will be warmer still. This escalating climate crisis is a key factor encouraging the adoption of transgenic seeds.

Which Areas Are Poised for Rapid Growth in the Transgenic Seeds Market?

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the transgenic seeds market. The comprehensive market analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, North America is forecasted to continue leading, while other global regions present promising opportunities for market expansion in the coming years.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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