The Disc Chiropractic Welcomes Dr. Rick Roope to Growing Chiropractic Team

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New Chiropractor Begins Seeing Patients June 8, Expanding Access to Personalized Gonstead Chiropractic Care

We believe every patient deserves a thorough evaluation and a care plan tailored specifically to their needs” — Dr. Al.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Disc Chiropractic is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Rick Roope to its chiropractic team. Beginning June 8, Dr. Roope will work alongside Dr. Alphonse Andrew Simeone ("Dr. Al") to provide patient-centered chiropractic care and help meet the growing needs of the community.The decision to bring Dr. Roope on board reflects The Disc Chiropractic's commitment to delivering high-quality care and ensuring patients continue to receive the personalized attention they deserve."We've been very intentional about finding the right chiropractor to join our practice," said Dr. Al. "Our patients place a great deal of trust in us, and we wanted someone who shares our commitment to providing exceptional care. We're excited to welcome Dr. Rick Roope to the team and know he will be a tremendous asset to both our practice and our patients."As a Gonstead-focused chiropractic practice, The Disc Chiropractic takes a detailed and individualized approach to spinal health and wellness . The Gonstead method emphasizes precise analysis and targeted adjustments designed to address the root causes of discomfort rather than simply managing symptoms.The addition of Dr. Roope will allow the practice to continue providing comprehensive care while expanding appointment availability for both new and existing patients.The chiropractic industry, like many healthcare sectors, has faced challenges due to economic uncertainty. However, The Disc Chiropractic remains focused on delivering high-quality care and helping patients prioritize their health through conservative, non-invasive treatment options."We believe every patient deserves a thorough evaluation and a care plan tailored specifically to their needs," said Dr. Al. "Adding Dr. Roope allows us to continue providing that level of attention while serving more individuals seeking relief and improved quality of life."Patients can begin scheduling appointments with Dr. Roope starting June 8.About The Disc ChiropracticThe Disc Chiropractic provides personalized chiropractic care using the Gonstead system, a highly specific chiropractic methodology focused on identifying and correcting underlying spinal issues. The practice is dedicated to helping patients improve mobility, reduce pain, and achieve better overall health through individualized treatment plans and evidence-based chiropractic care.Contact InformationThe Disc ChiropracticDr. Alphonse Andrew SimeonePhone: (720) 573-4910Website: https://thediscchiropractic.com/

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