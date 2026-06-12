New Music Alert Testified from Independent American Hip Hop Artist and Songwriter Black Deep

Black Deep Testified from independent American hip-hop artist and songwriter Black Deep

Track Title: Testified Genre: Hip-Hop / Soul / Inspirational Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: QMEU32607548

ALABAMA, AL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Hip-Hop Artist Black Deep Drops Soul-Stirring New Single “Testified”Rising independent American hip-hop artist and songwriter Black Deep has released his powerful new single “Testified,” a heartfelt blend of Southern Hip-Hop, Soul, and Inspirational music.Known for his raw narrative realism and “real talk” storytelling, Black Deep delivers music that prioritizes lyrical depth, authenticity, and lived experience. Operating as an independent artist with full creative and administrative control, he continues to carve his own lane in today’s hip-hop landscape with music that resonates across borders.The new single “Testified” features the rich, soulful vocals of Johnjalene Woods and is produced by Conny Jackson. The track showcases Black Deep’s signature hard-hitting storytelling while adding an emotional, melodic layer that broadens its appeal.“Testified” is already making waves internationally. The single is currently holding the #30 spot on 99.5 FM in Accra, Ghana, and has secured core rotation on Amazing Radio in both the UK and the United States. With both standard and radio-edit versions available, Black Deep is strategically expanding his global footprint while staying true to his roots.Whether through gripping storytelling or soulful hooks, Black Deep continues to build a reputation as one of independent hip-hop’s most consistent and authentic voices.About Black DeepBlack Deep is an independent American hip-hop artist and songwriter specializing in Southern Hip-Hop, Soul, and Inspirational music. Rooted in narrative realism and authentic “real talk,” his work focuses on lyrical substance and genuine human experience. He maintains complete creative control over his art and career.Contact Black Deep runningdogz123@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

Testified Official Video

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