Demand for Precision Livestock Farming Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $8.36 billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company's Precision Livestock Farming Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The precision livestock farming industry has been gaining significant traction recently, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for sustainable and efficient animal farming practices. This sector is set to experience continued growth as innovations in monitoring and data analytics enhance livestock management. Let’s explore the current market landscape, key growth factors, major players, and future prospects within this evolving field.

Precision Livestock Farming Market Size and Its Projected Growth

The precision livestock farming market has witnessed robust expansion over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $5.52 billion in 2025 to $6.01 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to early adoption of livestock monitoring devices, heightened awareness of disease prevention, initial implementation of automated feeding systems, rising demand for enhanced livestock productivity, and early use of RFID-based tracking technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow further, reaching $8.36 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6%. This forecasted growth is driven by advancements such as AI-powered animal health analytics, wider use of autonomous monitoring robots, expansion of predictive farm management platforms, increased integration of IoT-based livestock tracking, and growing demand for sustainable livestock resource management. Key trends anticipated during this period include greater use of automated animal health monitoring, adoption of precision feeding and resource optimization methods, progress in environmental control and welfare management, growth of real-time behavior tracking systems, and increasing need for data-integrated livestock operations.

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Understanding Precision Livestock Farming and Its Applications

Precision livestock farming focuses on leveraging cutting-edge technologies and data analytics to closely monitor and control animal and resource variations. The aim is to improve economic efficiency, social benefits, and environmental sustainability in livestock management. This approach involves the use of sensors, monitoring devices, data analysis software, and automation systems that track animal health, behavior, and welfare. It also helps optimize feeding regimes, breeding strategies, and overall farm management practices for better productivity and care.

Primary Drivers Fueling Growth in the Precision Livestock Farming Market

One of the main factors propelling the expansion of the precision livestock farming market is the growing demand for protein and dairy products. These food items, rich in animal-derived protein and primarily sourced from milk, are seeing increased consumption due to evolving dietary preferences and greater awareness of health and nutrition. The precision farming approach supports this demand by improving efficiency, animal welfare, feeding management, and milk harvesting processes.

For example, in August 2023, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported a significant rise in domestic milk usage across all product categories since 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, milk consumption on a milk-fat basis increased by 2.2% to 54.9 billion pounds, up from 53.7 billion pounds in the same period of 2022. Similarly, consumption on a skim-solids basis rose by 4.3% to 46.2 billion pounds from 44.2 billion pounds. This increase highlights how rising demand for protein and dairy products is a crucial factor driving the precision livestock farming market forward.

View the full precision livestock farming market report:

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Regional Overview of the Precision Livestock Farming Market

In 2025, Europe held the largest share within the precision livestock farming market. The comprehensive market analysis also covers other important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of geographic market trends and growth opportunities.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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