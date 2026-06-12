Mineral Wool Market Anticipated to Grow at 7.6% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

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The Business Research Company's Mineral Wool Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The mineral wool industry has been steadily gaining momentum as demand for energy-efficient and fire-resistant building materials rises worldwide. With increasing construction activity and heightened emphasis on sustainable and safety-compliant buildings, mineral wool is carving out a critical role in modern insulation solutions. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for this evolving sector.

Current and Projected Growth Trajectory of the Mineral Wool Market

The mineral wool market has witnessed notable expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $15.77 billion in 2025 to $17.07 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This historical growth has been driven by factors such as a surge in construction projects, rising demand for thermal insulation, early uptake in industrial insulation use, enhanced awareness of fire safety regulations, and the growing transportation sector’s insulation needs.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain robust growth, reaching $22.86 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.6%. This anticipated expansion stems from a stronger emphasis on sustainable building materials, a growing requirement to meet energy efficiency standards, increased applications in acoustic insulation, the rise of green building certifications, and greater investment in industrial renovation projects. Key trends during this period include a preference for energy-efficient insulating products, the adoption of high-performance fire-resistant materials, durable and weatherproof insulation solutions, expanded use in high-temperature and industrial settings, and increasing demand for acoustic and vibration control insulation.

Understanding Mineral Wool and Its Benefits

Mineral wool is a non-metallic and inorganic material, primarily manufactured from stone or silica, which is heated until molten and then formed into insulating fibers. The raw materials are carefully selected to ensure quality. Its outstanding thermal insulation capabilities reduce heat transfer through building surfaces, thereby decreasing the energy needed for heating and cooling indoor spaces. This makes mineral wool an effective solution for improving energy efficiency in construction.

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Construction Industry Growth Fuels Demand for Mineral Wool

The rising activity in the construction sector is a major factor propelling the mineral wool market forward. Construction involves designing, planning, and erecting physical infrastructure and buildings. Mineral wool enhances building performance by improving energy efficiency, fire resistance, durability, chemical stability, and indoor comfort. For example, in May 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported steady growth in the construction industry during 2024. Earnings rose by 6.3% and Industry Value Added increased by 8.6% compared to the previous year, driven by strong demand and higher output prices. This growth in construction activity directly supports the increasing need for mineral wool insulation.

Regional Market Dynamics of Mineral Wool

In 2025, Asia-Pacific stood as the largest regional market for mineral wool. The report covers key geographic areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. These regions collectively present diverse growth opportunities influenced by local construction trends, regulatory environments, and industrial demands, shaping the global mineral wool market landscape.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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