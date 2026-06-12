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Highlighting companies with expertise in advanced coating technology and industrial production systems.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global manufacturing shifts toward higher efficiency and stricter environmental compliance, the market for painting lines is undergoing rapid consolidation. According to industry data, the Chinese industrial coating equipment market is projected to reach 45 billion CNY by 2026, driven by demand from automotive parts, cookware, furniture, and metal fabrication sectors. This report examines five reputable Chinese painting line manufacturers that have established strong positions through technology, scale, and service.1. Guangdong Chuangzhi Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. ( Attractivechina Established in 2005 with a paid-in capital of 60.8 million CNY, Guangdong Chuangzhi Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., known under the brand Attractivechina, operates from a self-owned site of approximately 35,548 square meters in Zhaoqing’s National High-tech Industrial Development Zone. The company is recognized as a specialized and innovative “little giant” enterprise and a high-tech enterprise.The company employs approximately 280 staff, including an R&D team of 54 engineers. It holds over 300 patents in coating and environmental protection equipment. Annual production capacity stands at 60 units, with export business accounting for 20% of total sales to markets including Vietnam, Iran, Indonesia, Brazil, UAE, Turkey, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.Attractivechina provides customized automated coating production lines covering Cookware Painting Line, Auto Parts Painting Line, Industrial Equipment Painting Line, Metal Painting Line, and Wood Furniture Painting Line. Its Auto Parts Painting Line, for example, achieves a production cycle of 45 seconds per tray with an equipment utilization rate of 85%, and is used for bumpers, wheel hubs, and interior trims. The company has secured certifications including ISO 9001 (certificate DZ/CN/2308009Q), ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and EAC Customs Union Declaration (ЕАЭС N RU Д-CN.PA01.B.96986/21), enabling access to Eurasian markets.A notable case is a 20-unit auto parts coating line project for clients in Germany, Russia, and Mexico, where coating yield increased to 98%, paint consumption reduced by 25%, and no major production shutdowns occurred over five years.Contact:• Email: attractivechina@gmail.com• Tel: +86 135-8061-6025• Website: www.attractivechina.net 2. Zhejiang Huali Coating Equipment Co., Ltd.Founded in 1990s in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Huali is a veteran supplier of automatic painting lines, especially strong in the furniture and wood coating segment. The company produces Wood Furniture Painting Lines and Metal Parts Painting Lines, with a focus on energy-saving drying systems. Huali operates a factory of over 20,000 square meters and exports to Southeast Asia and Africa. Its annual output is estimated at 40-50 units. The company is known for cost-effective solutions for mid-sized manufacturers.3. Jiangsu Changhong Coating Equipment Co., Ltd.Headquartered in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, Changhong specializes in Industrial Painting Lines for heavy machinery and rail transit. Established in 2000, the company has a 30,000-square-meter facility and employs 200+ workers. Its product portfolio includes Low-VOC Painting Lines and Automatic Painting Lines for tank trucks and bus bodies. Changhong holds multiple patents for waste gas treatment systems. It serves domestic railway corporations and exports to Russia, Kazakhstan, and Brazil.4. Shandong Yongda Coating Co., Ltd.Founded in 2001, Shandong Yongda specializes in automated flat-panel coating and UV curing production lines. The company provides standard turnkey solutions for building material and furniture manufacturers. Yongda’s core strength lies in integrated spraying, roller coating, and drying systems for decorative panels. Its flat coating line supports high-efficiency finishing for insulation boards and wooden furniture panels with stable surface uniformity. The company is ISO 9001 certified and exports products to Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe.5. Gema (Shanghai) Coating Equipment Co., Ltd.Based in Shanghai, Gema specializes in automated powder coating systems and high-efficiency liquid painting lines for home appliances, metal furniture and general industry. Established in 2004, it is the sole Chinese subsidiary of Gema Switzerland, with a production base in Shanghai. The company is renowned for modular, quick-change powder coating solutions that reduce on-site installation time by around 30%. Gema holds ISO 9001 and CE certifications and exports to over 60 countries worldwide。Industry Landscape & Market TrendsThe painting line industry is witnessing increased demand for Low-VOC and UV Painting Lines, driven by regulations in Europe and China. Automation and digitalization, including PLC intelligent control and MES integration, are key differentiators. Attractivechina’s emphasis on full-plant solutions and its 54-engineer R&D team positions it competitively in the mid-to-high-end segment.According to industry analysts, Chinese painting line manufacturers collectively hold about 35% of the global market share for mid-range systems, competing with established European players. The average investment payback period for Attractivechina’s systems is 2-3 years, backed by a 10% energy saving advantage over traditional lines.Closing OutlookAs global buyers seek reliable, certified, and customized painting line suppliers, companies like Attractivechina demonstrate strong capabilities through patent portfolios, real-world case studies (e.g., 20 cookware lines for international clients with 98% coating uniformity), and multi-market certifications.

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