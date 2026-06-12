Advanced Glass Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

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The Business Research Company's Advanced Glass Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The advanced glass industry has been experiencing significant growth lately, driven by innovations and evolving applications across various sectors. This market is set to expand further as demand rises in construction, electronics, and automotive fields. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key trends shaping the advanced glass market.

Robust Market Expansion Forecasted for the Advanced Glass Market

The advanced glass market has seen substantial growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $75.62 billion in 2025 to $80.89 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This past growth was mainly fueled by the early adoption of tempered and laminated glass in electronics, stricter building safety regulations, wider use of solar control materials, advancements in automotive glazing, and a rising demand for scratch-resistant surfaces.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even more rapidly, reaching $109.91 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.0%. Factors contributing to this expansion include the increasing application of smart glass technologies, heightened demand for energy-efficient consumer electronics, growth in electric vehicle (EV) automotive displays, greater integration of advanced coatings, and a rising focus on sustainable building materials. Key trends during this period involve the growing use of energy-efficient glass in electronics, demand for durable glass in consumer devices, broader adoption of advanced glass for solar control, expansion of specialty glass in automotive displays and sensors, and development of high-performance coatings to improve strength.

Understanding What Advanced Glass Is

Advanced glass is a specially engineered type of glass designed to be more resilient, durable, or energy-saving compared to conventional glass. It is typically manufactured using a blend of pure silica (fused quartz, SiO2), natural gas, iron, and sodium carbonate. This glass enhances the energy efficiency and overall performance of electronic devices, contributing to advancements across multiple industries.

View the full advanced glass market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-glass-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

How Green Building Initiatives Are Accelerating Advanced Glass Demand

The growth of green building projects is a significant factor propelling the advanced glass market. Environmentally sustainable buildings improve or maintain the surrounding quality of life through thoughtful design and construction. Advanced architectural glass plays a key role by helping buildings earn credit points in six categories of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification. This type of glass aids in lowering energy consumption related to heating, cooling, and artificial lighting simultaneously.

For example, by January 2023, the US Green Building Council (USGBC) reported that over 100,000 LEED-certified projects covering more than 11 billion gross square feet had been approved worldwide. Additionally, more than 5,000 LEED certifications were granted in the US during the third quarter of 2022, with nearly 8,800 new project registrations throughout the year. These figures underline how the rise in green building initiatives is driving demand for advanced glass solutions.

Regional Overview of the Advanced Glass Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share within the advanced glass market. The comprehensive market report examines key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each region presents distinct opportunities and challenges that contribute to the overall market dynamics.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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With over 30000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead.

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