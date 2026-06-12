Smart Agriculture Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

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The Business Research Company's Smart Agriculture Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The smart agriculture sector is experiencing swift development as farming evolves with technology. Driven by the need to improve efficiency and sustainability, this market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the market’s current size, the factors fueling its growth, the key regions leading the way, and the future outlook for this transformative industry.

Current and Projected Market Size for Smart Agriculture

The smart agriculture market has witnessed rapid expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $18.75 billion in 2025 to $20.82 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. Historically, this growth was driven by a heavy dependence on manual farming techniques, limited access to real-time farm data, early mechanization efforts, increased pressure to boost crop yields, and the rising need for more organized farm management systems.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this strong upward trend, reaching $31.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.3%. The forecast period’s expansion is largely attributed to growing demand for precision agriculture technologies, surging investments in agricultural technology, the urgent need for climate-resilient farming methods, increased adoption of autonomous farming equipment, and wider use of data-driven decision-making processes. Key trends shaping the future include the rising use of sensor-based monitoring, greater application of automated machinery, a shift toward resource-efficient farming practices, growth of integrated farm management systems, and heightened demand for real-time insights.

How Smart Agriculture Integrates Cutting-Edge Technologies

Smart agriculture represents a modern approach that incorporates the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence, sensors, and other advanced technologies to enhance farm productivity. This innovative method seeks to reduce manual labor while maximizing resource efficiency, revolutionizing traditional farming processes.

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Population Growth Pressures Supporting Smart Agriculture Demand

One of the main forces behind the smart agriculture market’s growth is the escalating pressure on the global food supply due to a rapidly increasing population. The food supply system consists of all stakeholders and interactions involved across the food value chain—from input suppliers and producers of crops, livestock, and fisheries to processors, wholesalers, retailers, and food preparation for consumption. Smart farming facilitates better communication and data flow among these participants, enabling more informed decision-making throughout the chain.

For example, the Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC) 2024, released in April 2024 by the World Food Programme, highlights the severe challenge of eliminating hunger by 2030. In 2023, about 282 million people—21.5% of the population across 59 countries and territories studied—experienced critical food insecurity requiring urgent assistance. This growing strain on the food supply system underscores the importance of smart agriculture as a vital solution to meet rising demands.

Primary Regions Leading the Smart Agriculture Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the smart agriculture market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to become the fastest-growing area throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on growth opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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