Industrial Hemp Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2030

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The Business Research Company's Industrial Hemp Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The industrial hemp market has been expanding rapidly as interest in sustainable and versatile agricultural products grows. With increasing applications across various industries, hemp is becoming a key player in eco-friendly manufacturing and production. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, major drivers, and regional dynamics shaping this evolving sector.

Industrial Hemp Market Size and Growth Projections Through 2026 and Beyond

The industrial hemp market has witnessed significant expansion, climbing from $8.72 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $10.32 billion in 2026, exhibiting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. This earlier growth stemmed from initial legalization efforts, rising awareness about hemp’s sustainability, uptake in textile production, growing demand for plant-based nutrition, and broader use of natural fibers.

Looking further ahead, the market is forecasted to surge to $20.02 billion by 2030, maintaining a robust CAGR of 18.0%. The forecasted growth is driven by increased demand for hemp-derived construction materials, pharmaceutical applications, a stronger preference for organic hemp farming, advancements in hemp composite technologies, and the expansion of hemp-based personal care products. Notable trends expected to influence the market include the growth of hemp in textiles, rising popularity of nutrient-dense hemp seeds, expanded use of hemp hurd in animal bedding, and industrial uptake of hemp bio-composites.

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Understanding Industrial Hemp and Its Versatile Role

Industrial hemp is a specialized variety of the Cannabis sativa plant cultivated specifically for industrial purposes such as fiber, seed, and oil production. Unlike marijuana, this type of hemp contains only trace levels of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive ingredient. Known for its adaptability and environmental benefits, industrial hemp offers a sustainable agricultural option that supports diverse industrial needs while minimizing ecological impact.

Sustainability as a Core Driver for Industrial Hemp Market Expansion

One of the primary forces propelling the industrial hemp market forward is the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products. These goods emphasize reducing ecological harm by utilizing renewable resources, cutting down on waste, and maintaining ecological balance. Consumers and businesses alike are increasingly prioritizing green alternatives due to heightened environmental awareness, regulatory mandates, and commitments to reducing carbon footprints.

Industrial hemp stands out because it grows quickly and requires fewer pesticides and herbicides compared to traditional crops, which helps lower chemical runoff and soil erosion. For instance, in April 2025, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) reported that open-field hemp fiber production in 2024 reached an estimated 60.4 million pounds, marking a 23% increase from 2023. This tangible growth underscores the rising importance of hemp in sustainable product markets.

View the full industrial hemp market report:

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Regional Overview of the Industrial Hemp Market

In 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in the industrial hemp market, holding the largest share. The market analysis covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional growth opportunities.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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