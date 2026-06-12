Agritech Market to Reach USD $58.79 Billion by 2030 at 11.1% CAGR

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The Business Research Company's Agritech Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The agritech sector has been rapidly evolving, driven by a combination of technological advancements and increasing global food requirements. As agriculture embraces innovation to enhance productivity and sustainability, this market is set for substantial growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors fueling its expansion, and the regional dynamics shaping its future.

Strong Growth Trajectory for the Agritech Market Size by 2026

The agritech market has witnessed significant expansion recently, with projections indicating growth from $34.58 billion in 2025 to $38.56 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. Much of this past growth stems from the surge in agricultural mechanization, early use of precision farming tools, heightened global food demand, wider adoption of basic farm management systems, and the broadening of agricultural supply chains.

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Looking further ahead, the agritech industry is expected to maintain rapid development, reaching $58.79 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.1%. The factors expected to drive this progression include the rising need for sustainable farming solutions, increased implementation of AI-driven analytics, growing penetration of IoT-enabled devices, expanding smart agriculture investments, and greater utilization of autonomous farming machinery. Prominent trends anticipated to shape the market include the growth of farm-to-market digital platforms, adoption of smart irrigation and water optimization techniques, increased use of biopesticides and biofertilizers, integration of marketplace solutions for agricultural inputs, and a stronger focus on enhancing supply chain transparency and efficiency.

Understanding Agritech and Its Scope in Modern Farming

Agritech, or agricultural technology, refers to the application of cutting-edge technology, scientific knowledge, and innovative solutions to improve agriculture. This field covers a wide array of tools and practices such as precision agriculture, automation, data analytics, and biotechnology. The aim is to boost productivity, efficiency, sustainability, and profitability across the entire agricultural value chain—from cultivation and harvesting through to distribution and marketing.

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Increasing Food Demand as a Major Driver of Agritech Expansion

One of the most significant factors propelling the agritech market forward is the rising global demand for food. Food, which provides vital nutrients and is derived from plants or animals, is essential for human growth and health. This growing need is fueled by population increases, urbanization, and shifting dietary habits. Agricultural technologies play a crucial role in meeting this demand by improving the efficiency, productivity, and sustainability of farming methods worldwide. For instance, in January 2024, the United States Department of Agriculture reported that in 2023, food expenses accounted for an average of 12.9 percent of U.S. household spending, a slight increase from 12.8 percent in 2022. This trend highlights the importance of agricultural innovation in addressing the evolving food consumption landscape.

Regional Leadership and Market Growth Outlook in Agritech

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest regional market for agritech. However, the fastest growth is expected in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The agritech market overview includes key regions like Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, presenting a comprehensive picture of global market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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