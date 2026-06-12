Air Purifiers Market Set to Reach $5.07 Billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The air purifiers industry has experienced significant growth recently, driven by increasing concerns about indoor air quality and health. As more people seek effective ways to reduce airborne contaminants in homes and workplaces, the market is set to continue expanding rapidly. Let’s explore the current size, key factors influencing growth, leading regions, and important trends shaping the future of this sector.

Rapid Expansion and Projected Growth of the Air Purifiers Market

The air purifiers market has seen swift advancement over the past years. It is projected to rise from $2.54 billion in 2025 to $2.91 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. This historical growth is largely driven by the widespread use of traditional residential air purifiers, reliance on basic HEPA and activated carbon filtration technologies, increasing urban indoor pollution concerns, and the adoption of early dust and fume collector systems. Additionally, the rising demand for air treatment in commercial buildings has contributed significantly.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid momentum, reaching $5.08 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.0%. This forecasted growth stems from a rising preference for smart, connected air purifiers, greater awareness about the health effects of air pollution, and advancements in sustainable filtration technologies. The expanding adoption of such devices in both commercial and residential sectors, alongside the development of multifunctional purification systems, also plays a major role. Upcoming trends include the use of AI-powered air quality monitoring, integration of IoT-enabled purification devices, the design of energy-efficient sustainable purifiers, automated manufacturing improvements, and cloud-based smart home purification platforms.

Understanding the Role of Air Purifiers in Health Protection

Air purifiers are devices designed to remove airborne pollutants and particulate matter from indoor environments. Their primary purpose is to reduce health risks linked to breathing air contaminated by allergens, pollen, harmful gases, and other emissions. By filtering out these impurities, air purifiers help create safer and cleaner indoor air.

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Growing Concern Over Airborne Diseases Boosting Market Demand

One of the main factors propelling the air purifier market is the increasing worry about airborne diseases. Such illnesses spread through microscopic pathogens carried by air particles, which can be released when infected people breathe, talk, cough, or sneeze. The COVID-19 pandemic heightened public awareness about how respiratory infections are transmitted via airborne routes, prompting health authorities worldwide to stress the importance of controlling airborne pathogens indoors to reduce infection risks. This focus has driven demand for air purifiers because they help eliminate airborne viruses, bacteria, allergens, and dust, lowering exposure to harmful agents in homes, workplaces, and healthcare facilities.

For example, in March 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that tuberculosis cases in the US rose from 8,320 in 2022 to 9,615 in 2023, an increase of 1,295 cases. Such data highlight the growing urgency to manage airborne diseases, bolstering the need for effective air purification solutions.

North America’s Leading Position in the Air Purifiers Market Through 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global air purifiers market. The Asia-Pacific region ranked second in terms of market size. The comprehensive market analysis also covers other key regions including South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global developments and regional opportunities within the market.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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