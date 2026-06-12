Camp Darby Celebrates Army's 251st Birthday

Soldiers, families, and community members gathered to celebrate the 251st birthday of the United States Army, honoring more than two and a half centuries of military service and the historic bond between the U.S. and its Italian hosts.

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