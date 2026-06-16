Kanerika Modernizes FoodPharma’s Reporting with Microsoft Fabric, Accelerating Time-to-Insight

Kanerika Modernizes FoodPharma’s Reporting with Microsoft Fabric

Kanerika unified six operational systems on Microsoft Fabric for FoodPharma, reducing cross-functional reporting time from 2 days to 90 minutes.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanerika, a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data and AI and Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, has been recognized in an official Microsoft Customer Story for helping FoodPharma modernize its reporting environment with Microsoft Fabric. The engagement unified six core operational systems into a single governed data platform, enabling FoodPharma to reduce cross-functional reporting time from two business days to approximately 90 minutes, a 32x faster turnaround.FoodPharma, a contract developer and manufacturer of functional food delivery systems based in Santa Fe Springs, California, previously relied on analysts to manually extract data from NetSuite, RedZone, Parity Factory, UpKeep, Paychex, and Outlook. Teams had to reconcile mismatched fields in spreadsheets and rebuild views each time leadership needed answers, often delaying decisions until after the operational window had passed.Kanerika designed and delivered the Microsoft Fabric-based platform in seven weeks. The implementation consolidated more than 50 tables and approximately 1 TB of historical data into Microsoft Fabric’s OneLake, with automated daily refreshes running through Data Pipelines and Dataflow Gen2. Power BI now provides FoodPharma’s teams with a consistent environment for building reports and querying operational data directly.The results were measurable and immediate. Cross-functional reporting now takes approximately 90 minutes, and FoodPharma’s BI team has recovered roughly 15 hours per week previously spent on manual extraction and reconciliation. Plant managers who once waited two days to diagnose a yield issue can now have an answer by mid-morning.The Fabric platform also established a solid foundation for enterprise AI . With production, maintenance, labor, and financial data now in a single governed environment with traceability back to each source system, FoodPharma’s team is evaluating predictive maintenance, yield optimization, and real-time anomaly detection on compliance-critical metrics.“We set out to solve a specific operational problem: FoodPharma’s teams were spending too much time assembling data instead of using it,” said Amit Chandak, Chief Analytics Officer of Kanerika. “Microsoft Fabric made it possible to build a foundation that handles the assembly automatically. Everything else followed from that.”The FoodPharma engagement adds to Kanerika’s track record of Microsoft Fabric implementations across logistics, manufacturing, finance, and retail. Kanerika holds Microsoft Solutions Partner status for Data and AI with Analytics Specialization and ranks among the top 1% of Microsoft Fabric Featured Partners globally. This is also Kanerika’s first published customer story in the food and supplement manufacturing category on Microsoft’s platform.About Kanerika:Kanerika is an AI-first data and AI consulting firm headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company holds Microsoft Solutions Partner status for Data and AI with Analytics Specialization, is a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, and is recognized by Everest Group as a Top Aspirant in the Data and AI Services PEAK Matrix 2025 for North America. Kanerika serves 100+ enterprise clients across manufacturing, food and beverage, logistics, finance, and healthcare with a 98% client retention rate across its 10-year history.

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