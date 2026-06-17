S&SE Helps Manufacturers Nationwide Identify Incentive Opportunities for Emissions Reduction and Sustainability Projects

A Ship & Shore Environmental air pollution control system installed at a Connecticut Natural Gas Corporation facility represents a $560,970 savings due to emissions reduction and energy efficiency.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As manufacturers across the United States face growing pressure to modernize operations, reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency, Ship & Shore Environmental (S&SE) is helping industrial facilities identify and access available incentive opportunities tied to air pollution control upgrades, energy efficiency initiatives and sustainability projects.

With more than 25 years of experience designing and engineering air pollution abatement systems, S&SE works with manufacturers nationwide to evaluate projects that may qualify for local, regional, state or utility-based environmental and energy-efficiency incentive programs.

“Many manufacturers are unaware there may be incentive opportunities available to help offset the cost of environmental compliance and sustainability improvements,” said Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental. “Our team helps clients not only optimize emissions control and operational efficiency, but also identify programs that can support those investments financially.”

S&SE supports clients in evaluating projects related to:

· VOC and hazardous air pollutant reduction

· Regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO) upgrades and modernization

· Heat recovery and energy-efficiency improvements

· Sustainability and decarbonization initiatives

· Process optimization and operational efficiency

· Air quality compliance modernization projects

The company’s environmental systems are designed to help manufacturers reduce emissions, lower operating costs and improve long-term operational performance. Technologies such as heat recovery systems and variable frequency drives can also help facilities improve overall energy efficiency.

Incentive opportunities vary by state, utility provider and project type, with active programs often found in major manufacturing regions including Texas, California, the Midwest and the Northeast. Texas, for example, continues to see significant industrial investment and modernization activity tied to emissions reduction and energy-efficiency initiatives.

S&SE has supported manufacturers across industries including flexible packaging, converting, plastics, printing, renewable energy, battery manufacturing, wastewater treatment, composites and industrial processing.

“Environmental compliance and operational efficiency can work hand in hand,” Oskouian added. “The right investments can help manufacturers improve air quality, strengthen productivity and potentially reduce project costs through available incentive programs.”

About Ship & Shore Environmental

Ship & Shore Environmental is a global environmental solutions company specializing in air pollution abatement, energy recovery and sustainability technologies for industrial manufacturers. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, the company designs and manufactures regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTOs), scrubbers and custom environmental solutions for customers worldwide. S&SE serves a broad range of industries with technologies focused on emissions reduction, energy efficiency and environmental compliance.

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