Healed and Transformed A Therapist Explores What Happened When Women Met Jesus by Vicki Mullins Eaton

Vicki Mullins Eaton examines women in the Gospels, revealing timeless lessons of healing, dignity, and transformation through their encounters with Jesus.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and psychotherapist Vicki Mullins Eaton presents Healed and Transformed: A Therapist Explores What Happened When Women Met Jesus, a thought-provoking exploration of the lives of women whose stories appear in the Gospels. Combining biblical insight with professional therapeutic understanding, Eaton examines how encounters with Jesus brought healing, restoration, and renewed identity to women facing emotional, physical, spiritual, and social challenges. The book offers readers a fresh perspective on familiar biblical narratives while highlighting their continued relevance today.

Through the stories of ten women, Eaton explores the struggles many faced before meeting Jesus. Some battled emotional wounds, social rejection, physical suffering, or personal failures that shaped how they viewed themselves and their place in society. By closely examining Jesus' responses to each woman, the book reveals a consistent pattern of compassion, respect, and understanding. Rather than condemning or dismissing them, Jesus recognized their inherent worth and responded in ways that encouraged healing and transformation.

The inspiration for the book emerged from Eaton's work as a psychotherapist and her desire to connect timeless biblical truths with contemporary emotional and spiritual challenges. Through years of helping individuals navigate issues related to identity, self-worth, trauma, and healing, she recognized powerful parallels between the experiences of modern women and those described in Scripture. Her goal was to illuminate how Jesus' interactions with women continue to offer guidance, hope, and encouragement for readers today.

Beyond examining historical accounts, Healed and Transformed explores deeper themes of acceptance, belonging, and personal renewal. Eaton demonstrates how harmful beliefs about worth and significance can affect emotional well-being and relationships. By highlighting the way Jesus saw and valued each woman, the book encourages readers to reconsider limiting beliefs and embrace a healthier understanding of their identity.

The book will resonate with readers interested in Christian living, biblical studies, women's spiritual growth, and personal healing. Women navigating questions of self-worth, purpose, or emotional recovery may find particular encouragement in its pages. Small groups, church communities, and individuals seeking a deeper understanding of the Gospels will also appreciate Eaton's accessible approach and practical insights.

Vicki Mullins Eaton is a psychotherapist and author whose work focuses on helping individuals experience emotional health, personal growth, and spiritual renewal. Drawing on her professional expertise and faith-based perspective, she provides readers with thoughtful guidance that bridges psychology and Scripture. Through Healed and Transformed, Eaton offers a compelling reminder that the same compassion, dignity, and transformative love demonstrated by Jesus remains relevant and powerful today.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0hfX3Nz5

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