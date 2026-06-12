How to Choose a Car Accident Lawyer: Advice from a San Fernando Personal Injury Lawyer

PACOIMA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hovik Tatevossian, founder of HHT Law , was honored to be asked to return to the set of "Mañana Latina" and walk Spanish-speaking viewers through one of the most important decisions an accident victim has to make: choosing the right attorney. The conversation focused on the practical signals to look for, such as experience, communication, and honesty, that distinguish a strong San Fernando car accident lawyer from a run-of-the-mill one.Key guidance from the HHT Law team:1. Experience comes first: Tatevossian advised viewers to ask directly about the attorney's track record with personal injury cases. The way a claim is reported, which doctors the client is referred to, and how the case is steered all depend on real experience. A lawyer without it can mishandle the file from day one.2. Look for a good personal fit: Beanato pointed out that credentials alone aren't enough. Clients should feel comfortable talking openly with their attorney throughout what can be a long recovery, and that relationship matters as much as legal skill.3. Call an attorney right away: Consultations at HHT Law are always free, so there's no reason to wait. The sooner an attorney is involved, the sooner evidence can be preserved, and the right medical care can be arranged.4. Hire locally: If the accident occurred in California, the attorney must be licensed in California. Working with a local firm that knows the courthouse rules and procedures, local judges, insurance carriers, and medical providers in the area gives the case a real advantage.5. Watch for red flags: Be cautious of attorneys who promise a specific dollar amount during the first call. Tatevossian warned that quoting a number like $100,000 on a policy that carries only $50,000 in coverage isn't a sales pitch but a sign the firm isn't being straight with the client.6. Understand "No Win, No Fee": HHT Law operates on a true contingency basis. The firm covers filing fees, court costs, and investigation expenses up front, and clients don't owe anything (including for medical care arranged through the firm) unless the case is won.HHT Law continues to make legal guidance accessible to the Spanish-speaking community of the San Fernando Valley, with bilingual attorneys and staff who treat every client like family.About HHT LawHHT Law is a premier personal injury firm based in the San Fernando Valley. Focusing its practice on auto accidents, the firm is dedicated to providing aggressive representation and compassionate support to victims of negligence. Operating on a contingency fee basis, the firm receives payment only if it successfully secures a settlement for its clients.

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