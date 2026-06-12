Sustainable Toys Market Set to Transform Industry Landscape with USD 59,643.9 Million Revenue Forecast | Legler, Tegu

Sustainable Toys Market (2021-2030) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, Age Group, and Distribution Channel & Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global sustainable toys market generated $18.93 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $59.64 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.Growth in birth rate, emergence of games in bars and cafes, and developing economiesdrive the growth of the global sustainable toys market. However, growth in digitalization and widespread penetration of smartphones restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, surge of social media marketing and rapid growth of the retail sector present new opportunities in the upcoming years.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13868 Increased awareness regarding hazardous effects of toxic chemicals used in the toys and increasing concern about climate and environment are majorly driving the growth of the sustainable toys market during the forecast period.Sustainable toys, also known as green toys or recycled toys are majorly made up of organic cotton, wool, beeswax, cork, bamboo and water based inks. Rise in environmental consciousness among the customers and rapid expansion of the retail sector is likely to propel the sustainable toys market growth during the forecast period. Plastic is known to be one of the most non-degradable substances used in the toy manufacturing. To prevent the environmental issue, the rising concern about global warming and government regulation regarding the use of plastic has been contributing for the growth of the sustainable toys market. Furthermore, government regulations regarding the use chemicals in toys and development of an eco-label certification program for toys are supporting for the growth of market.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/08a885dfecd494c492dcc490e05f1a44 High internet penetration and highly addicting online games on smartphones and tablets have enormously hampered the toys market. Easy availability of high addicting gadgets, such as smartphones, video games, and computers, poses significant challenge for the toys market in the coming years.The outbreak of the pandemic has positively impacted the global sustainable toys market. During lockdown period everyone, including children, stuck in their homes. So parents brought toys and games for their kids for entertainment. Furthermore, shortage of raw materials might pose challenges for stakeholders in the industry. Players who are sourcing materials locally are at a much better position.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13868 Based on region, North-America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global sustainable toys industry analyzed in the research include Eco Kids, Le Toy Van, Green Toys, Legler, Tegu, PlanToys, LEGO, Hasbro, GOLIATH GAMES and CLEMENTONI.Trending Reports:Learning and Educational Toys Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/learning-and-educational-toys-market-A14239 Toys Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/toys-market-A08309

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