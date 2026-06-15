AtharX & BRC Imagination Arts announce strategic partnership to deliver world-class cultural experiences in Saudi Arabia

BRC Imagination Arts and AtharX announce a strategic partnership to deliver world-class cultural experiences across Saudi Arabia, in support of Vision 2030.

Partnership combines cultural leadership and 45 years of global experience design expertise - forming one of the most capable teams in Saudi's cultural sector.

What is happening in Saudi Arabia right now is genuinely extraordinary - and we are proud to be partnering with AtharX to be part of it.” — Brad Shelton, Vice President Creative & Story, BRC Imagination Arts

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AtharX, the Saudi-headquartered experience design studio, and BRC Imagination Arts , the award-winning strategy, global design and production company, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver exceptional cultural experiences across Saudi Arabia's rapidly expanding museum, heritage, and tourism sectors.The partnership directly supports the cultural ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030, bringing together the deep Saudi cultural intelligence and local leadership of AtharX with the four decades of global design excellence and acclaimed delivery track record of BRC Imagination Arts.Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector is developing at a pace and ambition that demands both cultural precision and unparalleled global delivery capability and this partnership brings to together the essential ingredients to ensure the success of this exciting growth trajectory.AtharX brings the local creative leadership, cultural intelligence, and stakeholder fluency that only comes from being inside the culture. BRC Imagination Arts brings decades of experience designing some of the most acclaimed cultural attractions, museums, and immersive destinations in the world - a body of work spanning six continents and recognized with more than 500 global honors and Academy Award nominations.Belal A Qilan, Founder and CEO, AtharX said: "This partnership is built on a conviction that Saudi Arabia's most ambitious cultural projects deserve both - Saudi leadership that ensures the work is culturally true, and global expertise that ensures it is world-class in execution. That combination is what AtharX and BRC bring together."Founded forty-five years ago, BRC Imagination Arts has established itself as one of the most respected names in global experience design. The company has delivered transformational cultural destinations, brand homes, world expo pavilions, and immersive attractions for some of the world's most recognized institutions and brands.BRC's work is defined by a commitment to transformational storytelling: the belief that the most powerful cultural experiences are those that transform how audiences think, feel, and understand the world around them. It is a philosophy that aligns directly with the cultural objectives that Saudi Vision 2030 has set for the Kingdom's museums and heritage destinations.Brad Shelton, Vice President Creative & Story, BRC Imagination Arts said: "We have worked in some of the most ambitious cultural contexts in the world over the past four decades. What is happening in Saudi Arabia right now is genuinely extraordinary - and we are proud to be partnering with AtharX to be part of it."Vision 2030 has set out a clear and consequential mandate for Saudi Arabia's cultural sector: to attract 150 million annual visitors, contribute 10% of GDP through tourism, and establish the Kingdom as a globally recognized cultural destination. Delivering on that mandate requires cultural experiences that are not only impressive in scale, but genuinely compelling in quality. Experiences that resonate with international visitors, represent Saudi culture with precision and pride, and leave a lasting impression that no other medium can replicate.The AtharX and BRC Imagination Arts partnership is positioned to serve exactly that need. Together, the two studios offer Saudi commissioning bodies, government entities, and cultural institutions a uniquely complete capability: Saudi-led cultural authorship backed by global design and production excellence. An end-to-end offering built specifically for the scale and ambition of Vision 2030.For national and regional museums: End-to-end narrative, spatial, and visitor experience design for cultural institutions at any scale.For heritage sites and cultural districts: Interpretive design and place-based storytelling rooted in authentic Saudi cultural knowledge.For tourism and destination experiences: Visitor journey strategy and experience design for Saudi Arabia's emerging tourism destinations.For immersive and media experiences: Purposeful integration of film, interactive technology, and immersive media in service of narrative.The AtharX and BRC Imagination Arts partnership is not a transactional arrangement. It is a long-term commitment to the development of Saudi Arabia's cultural experience sector that prioritizes knowledge transfer, the growth of local creative capacity, and the delivery of experiences that will define how the Kingdom is understood by the world for decades to come.Both studios share a conviction that the cultural experiences being built in Saudi Arabia right now are among the most consequential being produced anywhere in the world. The work that gets done in this period will shape not only individual destinations, but the creative standards of an entire sector. It is work that deserves the best of both worlds - and that is precisely what this partnership delivers.Together, AtharX and BRC Imagination Arts invite Saudi cultural institutions, government entities, and development organizations to engage with a partnership that is ready to deliver - combining cultural credibility, global experience, and a genuine commitment to the Kingdom's long-term creative ambitions.About the studiosAtharXAtharX is a Saudi-headquartered experience design studio specializing in museums, cultural destinations, heritage sites, and immersive visitor experiences. Founded by an experienced Saudi creative team, the studio combines Saudi cultural intelligence, design rigor, and global best practices to deliver experiences that are both authentically rooted and internationally credible. AtharX is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.BRC Imagination ArtsFounded in 1981 by Bob Rogers, BRC Imagination Arts is a global strategy, design and production company specializing in the creation of transformational cultural destinations, brand homes, world expo pavilions, museums, and visitor experiences. For forty-five years, BRC has delivered work rooted in a single conviction: that the most powerful experiences are those that change how audiences feel, think, and see the world. Clients including NASA, Museum of Liverpool , and Ford Motor Company have trusted BRC to deliver that transformation at the highest level. With more than 500 global honors and Academy Award nominations, and projects spanning six continents, BRC is among the most decorated and trusted companies in experience design. BRC is headquartered in Burbank, California in the United States.

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