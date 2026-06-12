The Global Associates Closes the Process Gap in B2B Lead Generation with ISO Certification and AI

The Global Associates - ISO Certification

TGA's ISO 9001:2015 certified, AI-powered B2B lead generation model gives CROs, CEOs, and Sales Leaders an audited system built for global revenue growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyderabad, India - Every CRO has asked it at least once: why does our pipeline look healthy but underperform at close? The answer is almost always process - specifically, the absence of one.The Global Associates (TGA) is an ISO 9001:2015 certified AI B2B Lead Generation Company , specializing in AI-powered B2B lead generation and appointment setting for enterprise and mid-market clients across the USA, UAE, Europe, and Australia, with headquarters in Hyderabad, India.The Problem Every Revenue Leader RecognisesMost outbound agencies operate without documented methodologies or independently verified standards. TGA's certified QMS formally governs every pipeline stage - ICP development, outreach quality, lead qualification benchmarks, SLA adherence, and continual improvement. For CEOs assessing vendor risk and CROs demanding pipeline accountability, that certification provides assurance most partners cannot offer.AI Intelligence Inside a Certified FrameworkTGA's AI engine tracks funding events, hiring signals, technology adoption, and buyer intent data to identify high-fit accounts before outreach begins. Structured multi-touch cadences across email, LinkedIn, and phone deliver confirmed, sales-qualified appointments directly into Salesforce, HubSpot, or the client's CRM.Built for Every GTM MotionSLG teams gain a fully managed SDR function. PLG and hybrid businesses get precision outbound layered on product signals. Across all models, TGA connects into existing RevOps stacks - improving pipeline coverage, forecast accuracy, and quota attainment without increasing fixed overhead.Serving CEOs, CROs, CTOs, and Sales Heads GloballyTGA partners with revenue leaders across SaaS, IT services, Fintech, Professional Services, and Manufacturing - operating across North America, the Gulf, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. GDPR-compliant frameworks apply for European engagements. ISO certification meets formal procurement requirements in the US and UAE.CEOs and CROs are not looking for more activity - they want a system they can trust. ISO 9001:2015 certification makes TGA a formally accountable pipeline partner, not just another vendor.About The Global AssociatesTGA is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, AI-powered B2B lead generation and appointment setting company based in Hyderabad, India - helping revenue leaders across the USA, UAE, Europe, and Australia build predictable outbound pipelines under a formally certified QMS.

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