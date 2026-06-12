Precious Honored Loved: Journey to the Greater Life Encourages Readers to Embrace Their God-Given Worth

Precious Honored Loved Journey to the Greater Life by Louise Mueller

Louise Mueller shares a faith-filled journey of identity, spiritual growth, and discovering the transformative power of seeing oneself through God's eyes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louise Mueller announces the release of PRECIOUS HONORED LOVED: Journey to the Greater Life, a Christian inspirational book that explores identity, faith, and personal transformation through a deeper understanding of God's love. Rooted in personal experience and spiritual reflection, the book chronicles Mueller's journey from seeking a world-changing mission to discovering a life-changing truth about her own worth. Through Scripture, everyday experiences, and a growing relationship with God, she presents a message that encourages readers to embrace their value and purpose.

In PRECIOUS HONORED LOVED: Journey to the Greater Life, Mueller recounts a pivotal moment when she asked God to tell her something important, expecting guidance on how to make a significant impact in the world. Instead, she received a simple yet profound message: that she was precious in His sight. What initially seemed like an unexpected answer became the foundation for a transformative spiritual journey. The book explores how understanding God's perspective can reshape self-perception, strengthen faith, and inspire personal growth.

The inspiration behind the book comes directly from Mueller's experience of learning to accept what she believed God was communicating to her. As she reflected on Scripture and paid closer attention to God's guidance in everyday life, she began to recognize the contrast between how she viewed herself and how God viewed her. This realization motivated her to share her story in hopes that others might experience the same freedom, confidence, and sense of belonging that transformed her own life.

At its core, the book examines themes of identity, spiritual renewal, self-worth, and obedience to God's calling.

Mueller demonstrates how embracing divine truth can replace self-doubt with confidence and fear with faith. She describes stepping into opportunities she once considered beyond her abilities, experiences she refers to as "scary fun," as evidence of what can happen when individuals trust God's perspective rather than their own limitations.

The book is intended for readers seeking spiritual encouragement, personal growth, and a deeper relationship with God. Those struggling with self-worth, uncertainty, or questions about purpose may find meaningful guidance within its pages. Through relatable experiences and faith-based insights, the book encourages readers to recognize their significance and live with greater confidence, hope, and trust in God's plans for their lives.

Louise Mueller brings authenticity and sincerity to this work through her willingness to share a deeply personal spiritual journey. Her experiences of learning to listen, trust, and respond to God's guidance provide the foundation for a message that is both practical and uplifting. Through PRECIOUS HONORED LOVED: Journey to the Greater Life, Mueller offers readers an invitation to discover the life-changing truth that they are precious, honored, and loved by God.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/09kOgxmx

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