Sound Magic Releases Crystal Grand – Hybrid Modelling Piano Collection with MIDI 2.0 support

Sound Magic Releases Crystal Grand – Virtuoso Mega CFX and Modern 275 with MIDI 2.0 and Hybrid Modeling

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sound Magic proudly announces the release of Crystal Grand, a next-generation piano instrument that combines two exceptional grand pianos—Mega CFX and Modern 275—with advanced hybrid modeling technology and full MIDI 2.0 support.Built on the latest Neo Piano Yosemite Engine, Crystal Grand is designed to deliver modern piano realism, expressive performance, and efficient workflow in a remarkably compact package.At the heart of Crystal Grand is Mega CFX, a Virtuoso Grade piano selected as one of only four Virtuoso Grade pianos from Supreme Piano 5. To achieve this status, a piano must possess a distinctive musical character, exceptional recording quality, and a complete 127 True Sampled Velocity Layers, providing extraordinary dynamic precision and expressive control.Mega CFX offers a close studio sound with powerful attacks, brilliant tone, and rich harmonic resonance, making it ideal for music requiring clarity, articulation, and dynamic impact.Complementing it is Modern 275, a Maestro Grade piano featuring a rich, balanced sound with a modern singing tone and naturally expressive performance. Together, the two pianos provide a versatile palette suitable for everything from contemporary productions to solo piano performances.Crystal Grand combines premium sampling with advanced hybrid modeling technology, transforming the detail of a 411GB piano sample library into a highly optimized instrument of only ~1GB. The result is a responsive and evolving piano sound with rich string interaction and fast loading times.Key features include:Mega CFX (Virtuoso Grade) with 127 True Sampled Velocity LayersModern 275 (Maestro Grade)Hybrid Sampling + Modeling TechnologyFull MIDI 2.0 SupportAI-Powered Freeform Layer V2High-Resolution Velocity and Pedal ResponsePolyphonic Aftertouch SupportRich String Interaction and ResonanceCompact ~1GB Installation SizeRealism comparable to 411GB piano librariesWith its combination of Virtuoso-level sampling, modern modeling technology, and next-generation MIDI expression, Crystal Grand delivers a piano experience that feels natural, dynamic, and inspiring.Crystal Grand is available now for Windows and macOS in VST3 and AU formats.For more information and audio demos, visit:

Crystal Grand Walkthrough Video

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