Departure From the Faith Examines False Teachings and Spiritual Discernment in the Modern Church

Departure From the Faith by Dr. Candy Gwen Lopitz

Dr. Candy Gwen Lopitz provides a biblically grounded exploration of contemporary theological challenges, spiritual deception, and the importance of discernment.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Candy Gwen Lopitz announces the release of Departure From the Faith: Seducing Spirits & the End Times Church, a thought-provoking Christian resource that examines theological trends, spiritual influences, and doctrinal concerns affecting contemporary churches. Drawing on years of ministry experience, academic training, and personal insight, the book encourages believers to evaluate teachings through the lens of Scripture and develop a deeper understanding of biblical discernment.

In Departure From the Faith, Dr. Lopitz explores a range of topics related to biblical interpretation, eschatology, and spiritual influences that she believes are shaping modern Christian thought. The book addresses issues including theological deconstruction, apostasy, hermeneutical approaches, end-times perspectives, and the influence of various spiritual movements within contemporary church culture. Through detailed analysis and scriptural examination, readers are encouraged to carefully assess teachings and practices they encounter.

The inspiration behind the book stems from the author's longstanding commitment to helping believers recognize and avoid teachings that may conflict with biblical doctrine. Having personally escaped a cult during her childhood and having spent more than two decades ministering to individuals leaving high-control religious groups, Dr. Lopitz brings both professional expertise and personal experience to the subject. Her goal is to equip Christians with the knowledge necessary to navigate increasingly complex theological discussions.

At its core, the book emphasizes the importance of biblical literacy, spiritual discernment, and doctrinal integrity. Dr. Lopitz encourages readers to examine beliefs carefully and to remain rooted in Scripture rather than cultural trends or popular movements. Through discussions of both historical and contemporary issues, the book seeks to help believers identify potential sources of confusion while strengthening their confidence in biblical truth.

The book is intended for pastors, ministry leaders, Bible study groups, apologetics students, and Christians interested in theology, church history, and spiritual discernment. Readers concerned about the direction of modern Christianity or seeking a deeper understanding of doctrinal issues will find substantial material for reflection and study. Its structured approach makes complex theological concepts accessible to both lay readers and ministry professionals.

Dr. Candy Gwen Lopitz is an author, speaker, counselor, and ministry leader with extensive experience in biblical apologetics, counseling, and discipleship. Holding a doctorate in ministry and having devoted much of her career to helping individuals recover from spiritual deception and cult involvement, she brings a unique and informed perspective to these topics. Through Departure From the Faith, Dr. Lopitz offers readers a carefully researched resource designed to encourage discernment, biblical understanding, and spiritual maturity.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0hIlAaXr

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.