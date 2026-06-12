U.S. Navy, Armed Forces of the Philippines Collaborate on Salvage Operations for Balikatan 2026

CAVITE, Philippines – U.S. Navy Sailors from Commander, Task Force (CTF) 73 and Commander, Task Group (CTG) 73.6 partnered with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to salvage and repair two decommissioned Philippine Navy vessels, the BRP Magat Salamat (PS 20) and BRP Quezon (PS 70), from March 15 to April 20.

Following the successful salvage, the two vessels served as targets in a sinking exercise (SINK-EX) during the multinational exercise Balikatan 2026, demonstrating combined maritime strike capabilities. The complex salvage operation served as a subject matter expert exchange between U.S. and Philippine dive teams, focusing on real-world survey, salvage and engineering challenges.

“This entire operation was a testament to our partnership, allowing us to share crucial skills in ship salvage and repair,” said Master Chief Navy Diver Marshall Goble, the U.S. 7th Fleet Master Diver. “We worked side-by-side with Philippine divers, demonstrating how to assess and restore damaged vessels, from initial survey to final engineering solutions. It was a hands-on collaboration from start to finish.”

To ensure the decommissioned vessels were safe for transit, CTG 73.6 conducted a series of critical inspections and repairs. This involved assessing structural integrity, ensuring water tightness and calculating stability to prevent premature sinking. Engineers used stability simulation models to advise the towing contractor on a safe towing configuration.

“One of our main goals was to showcase how to solve complex problems with limited resources, a critical skill in any operational environment,” said Goble. “We wanted to prove how even without a large-scale workshop, we can innovate and execute the mission. Our ability to adapt to any situation was an important lesson we shared with our AFP counterparts.”

The most significant engineering challenge was the altered center of gravity on both ships, which made them unstable for towing in open seas.

“With the engines and heavy machinery removed, the ships' stability was compromised,” Goble explained. “We had to recalculate the center of gravity and then strategically flood compartments, pour concrete and shift weight to ensure the vessels would remain stable under tow. It was a complex engineering problem requiring precise calculations and adjustments.”

The operation provided an invaluable training opportunity for both the U.S. and Philippine divers, challenging them to find innovative solutions with the materials at hand.

“The key takeaway for our junior sailors and divers was learning how to solve immense challenges with finite resources,” said Goble. “In this scenario, we could not just go buy more materials. We had to make what we had work. Our five-person U.S. team, alongside about ten Philippine divers, successfully did just that.”

The successful salvage and towing of the Magat Salamat and Quezon culminated in a maritime strike exercise enabling the combined forces of the U.S., Japan, the Philippines, and Canada to validate their ability to coordinate communication, decisions, and advanced capabilities in a shared tactical mission. The operation highlighted the multifaceted capabilities of CTG 73.6 and the strategic importance of CTF 73 as a logistics enabler for the fleet.

“As a logistics command, CTF 73 views salvage as essential to keeping sea lanes open,” Goble stated. “Whether a ship or aircraft requires dive support, towing, or salvage, our mission is to provide support to enable logistics across the region. That is the critical capability we bring to the 7th Fleet.”

Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and response to natural disasters.