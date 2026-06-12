HOMEOWNERS SHOULD REVIEW INSURANCE AHEAD OF SUMMER TRAVEL

Priority Insurance urges homeowners to look over their insurance policy to make sure their possessions are adequately protected during summer travel.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With school out of session, the summer brings extended travel plans for many families. The disruption to the normal pace of life, while a welcome change, also creates opportunities for damage to personal property. Priority Insurance, a provider headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, reminds homeowners to check their homeowner’s insurance policy to make sure they are adequately protected against the various types of damage that could occur.There is an increased risk of home burglary during the summer, as criminals are aware that many families leave home for extended periods of time. Families can take steps to discourage theft while they are away from home, but the most important factor is insurance coverage. Families should review their policy with their insurance agents to verify that all items inside their home are protected, particularly high value items such as jewelry, musical instruments, and artwork. These high value items often require an addition of coverage for them to be insured for their full value. Homeowners should also take time to thoroughly photograph high value items so that they are well documented in the event of theft or damage.Houses that are left uninhabited for days or weeks are also at higher risk for water and fire damage. Plumbing failures go unnoticed without residents living in the home, and these and other emergencies can cause catastrophic damage before they are identified and mitigated. Families can have peace of mind about their home when they go on vacation by making sure their policy is up to date and following their insurance agents’ recommendations for preparing their home for a period of vacancy.The excitement and confusion of traveling for summer vacation also makes it easier for a family to lose items that are taken on the trip. If an item covered by a homeowner’s insurance policy is left behind at a hotel, stolen from an unattended vehicle, or otherwise lost, the family needs to have the assurance that those items are adequately insured.It is always important to have a homeowner’s policy that is updated to reflect the current size and activities of the family. The summer months, however, bring added risks, so the beginning of the summer is an ideal time to give careful attention to coverage levels , documentation of high value items, and consideration of additional products like umbrella insurance that can fill gaps left by traditional types of insurance.Priority Insurance is a highly respected insurance provider located in Greenville, South Carolina, serving the entire Upstate region. In addition to homeowner’s insurance, the firm assists individuals and businesses with auto insurance and commercial insurance. Agents can answer questions about unusual insurance needs, insuring vehicles such as boats, motorcycles, and RVs, and discovering insurance strategies that can help clients best protect their assets. The company can be reached through their website, priorityi.com

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