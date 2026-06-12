Christopher Balter Second Chance Community Impact Scholarship Opens Applications for Undergraduate Change-Makers

PALM BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Christopher Balter Second Chance Community Impact Scholarship today announces its inaugural call for applications, offering a one-time $1,000 award to an undergraduate student pursuing a career in community development, urban planning, public administration, or public service. Established by urban planning professional Christopher Balter, the scholarship seeks to identify and support emerging leaders who demonstrate a passion for solving real-world community challenges through sustainable, long-term strategies.Christopher Balter, founder of CMB Planning Consultants and a former Director of Planning and Development Services, created the scholarship to provide a “second chance” for students committed to meaningful community impact. The award recognizes that transformative change often begins with individuals who have experienced setbacks yet remain determined to strengthen neighborhoods, advocate for equitable policy, and design resilient urban spaces. Christopher Balter’s own career reflects this dedication, having led comprehensive plan strategies, secured infrastructure grants, and guided land-use regulations across both public and private sectors.To be eligible for the Christopher Balter Second Chance Community Impact Scholarship, applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited U.S. college or university. There is no residency requirement tied to any specific city or state; the scholarship is open nationwide. Candidates must be pursuing or intending to pursue a career related to community impact, community development, urban planning, public administration, or public service. The selection committee looks for demonstrated passion in strengthening communities through leadership, planning, policy, nonprofit work, or development initiatives.As part of the application, each student must submit an original essay of 750 to 1,000 words responding to the following prompt: “Describe a community challenge that you are passionate about improving. How would you approach creating a sustainable and long-term solution, and how does your future career path align with this vision?” Essays are evaluated on clarity, critical thinking, authenticity, and a demonstrated commitment to community-focused action.“Genuine community progress requires both vision and perseverance,” says Christopher Balter. “This scholarship is designed for students who see challenges as opportunities to build stronger, more inclusive places. A second chance is not just about recovering from a setback—it is about channeling that experience into lasting solutions that benefit everyone.”The application deadline is September 15, 2026. A single winner will receive the $1,000 award, with the announcement scheduled for October 15, 2026. Funds may be used for tuition, fees, books, or other education-related expenses.Christopher Balter continues to advance the principles of sustainable growth and public engagement through his consulting practice, CMB Planning Consultants. The Christopher Balter Second Chance Community Impact Scholarship extends that mission by investing in the next generation of planners, public administrators, and community advocates. By removing financial barriers and rewarding bold, thoughtful ideas, the scholarship aims to cultivate leaders who will shape equitable and resilient communities for decades to come.Interested undergraduate students may find complete application details, official rules, and submission instructions on the scholarship website.About the Christopher Balter Second Chance Community Impact ScholarshipBased in Palm Bay, Florida, the scholarship honors the professional legacy of urban planner Christopher Balter by supporting undergraduate students dedicated to community-centered careers. The award emphasizes sustainable problem-solving, public service values, and the power of second chances.Website: https://christopherbalterscholarship.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.