Creative Construction Solutions announces new basement finishing service in the Bluffdale area

Creative Construction Solutions service allows homeowners to turn neglected basements into beautiful living spaces.

BLUFFDALE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Construction Solutions, a basement renovation and finishing contractor, is pleased to announce its new basement finishing services in Bluffdale, Utah. The expansion will allow even more homeowners to benefit from the company's licensed and insured contractors and code-compliant craftsmanship that meets or exceeds local building regulations.

“At Creative Construction Solutions, we're happy to be expanding our services so that more people can enjoy functional basements that feel just like another part of their home,” explained a company spokesperson. “We turn basements into beautiful, functional living areas, handling everything from permits to drywall, flooring, and trim work.”

Creative Construction Solutions is state-licenced, insured, and verified under #9631810-5501. The firm currently has more than 50 5-star reviews on Google across Salt Lake County, a testament to the quality of its workmanship and the trust and communication it has built with clients over the last 10 years.

Founded in 2015, Creative Construction Solutions remains locally owned and family-operated. It has more than 30 years of combined team experience and offers a full scope of services, including ADU conversions. It does not use subcontracted crews, something it enshrines in its company policy.

Bluffdale customers can look forward to complete basement layout and space planning. Creative Construction Solutions offers framing, electrical work, insulation, and finishes as part of a single package, eliminating the need to manage other contractors and installers. It can also deliver optional project add-ons like bathrooms, bar areas, and storage cabinets. All work is done professionally and cleanly within reliable timelines.

Customers interested in getting a quote should enter their name, email, location, and project scope using the Creative Construction Solutions website form. They can also upload up to three photos to provide the company with more information for a more accurate quotation.

So far, Creative Construction Solutions has remodelled more than 210 basements and refinished over 280. Many are now theatres, game rooms, and other types of functional spaces.

For more information about Creative Construction Solutions, use the contact details below.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.