Kuvings Singapore Launches Mid-Year Mega Sale Featuring the Flagship AUTO10S Juicer

Kuvings Hands Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S Kuvings AUTO10S Ice Cream Maker 7day Juice pack by Chie Ando

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global premium kitchen appliance brand Kuvings has announced its highly anticipated mid-year promotion in Singapore, offering an exclusive discount of up to 49% off on its premium juicer lineup.From June 12 to June 21, customers in Singapore can enjoy massive savings on Kuvings’ most popular models, making it the perfect time to invest in a healthier lifestyle and elevate their daily wellness routine with premium, nutrient-rich juices.The highlight of this limited-time event focuses on Kuvings’ flagship models: the Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S and the Whole Slow Juicer REVO830. AUTO10S Juicer : Designed for maximum convenience, it features a large-capacity auto hopper that allows users to load whole ingredients all at once for effortless, hands-free juicing. REVO830 Juicer : Equipped with a dual feeding chute, it is optimized for both long vegetables like celery and whole fruits, delivering exceptional efficiency and yield.🎁To make the promotion even sweeter, every purchase of the AUTO10S or REVO830 during this period comes with a complimentary premium gift set, which includes a Kitchen Scale and a Ceramic Knife to assist with effortless meal and juice preparation.Additionally, Kuvings is running a special Photo Review Event exclusively for AUTO10S buyers. Customers who purchase the AUTO10S and share their experience by leaving a photo review will receive a complimentary Oral-B Electric Toothbrush as an added bonus."We are thrilled to bring this incredible promotion to our customers in Singapore," said a Kuvings representative. "With discounts of up to 49% and premium gifts, we hope to make our industry-leading slow juicing technology more accessible, helping families easily incorporate fresh, nutritious habits into their busy daily lives."The mid-year promotion is available for a limited time from June 12 to June 21 through Kuvings Singapore’s official channels.[Kuvings Singapore]📞 Service Team Tel : 65 6552 2422👉Website : https://www.kuvings.sg

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