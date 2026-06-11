IAM District 19 and TCU/IAM Members Overwhelmingly Ratify Historic Long Island Rail Road Agreements

IAM District 19 and TCU/IAM members at the Long Island Rail Road have overwhelmingly ratified new agreements, capping off a historic labor victory for workers represented by the Long Island Rail Road Union Coalition at the nation’s busiest commuter rail network.

The ratification brings to a close more than three years of bargaining, mediation, two Presidential Emergency Boards, and ultimately a strike, as coalition members remained united in pursuit of fair wage increases without concessions. Throughout the dispute, both Presidential Emergency Boards affirmed the reasonableness of the coalition’s proposals, validating what workers had argued from the beginning.

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“This victory belongs to the members who stood together and never wavered,” said IAM Union International President Brian Bryant. “For more than three years, our members remained focused on winning the respect, dignity and fair compensation they deserved. Their solidarity carried them through every challenge and ultimately delivered this historic result. The entire IAM Union is proud of what our Long Island Rail Road members accomplished.”

Throughout the dispute, coalition members remained united behind a common goal: securing the contract they had earned without sacrificing hard-fought workplace protections.

“These members never lost sight of what they were fighting for,” said Josh Hartford, IAM Special Assistant to the International President for the IAM Rail Division. “They stood together through years of negotiations, mediation and uncertainty. Their determination and discipline made this victory possible and set an example for railroad workers across the country.”

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The IAM Rail Division played a key role throughout the negotiations, helping guide members through one of the most challenging rounds of bargaining in recent railroad history.

“This ratification is a testament to the strength and determination of our members,” said TCU/IAM National President Matt Hollis. “The members of the coalition stood together through every challenge and never lost sight of what they were fighting for. Their unity made this victory possible.”

The partnership between IAM and TCU/IAM leadership remained strong throughout the dispute and helped maintain solidarity across the coalition.

“This outcome reflects the power of solidarity across the entire coalition,” said TCU/IAM National Vice President Nick Peluso. “When workers stand shoulder-to-shoulder and remain united around a common purpose, they can overcome even the toughest obstacles. The Long Island Rail Road workforce proved that throughout this fight.”

For the members who lived through every stage of the campaign, the victory represents years of sacrifice, commitment and perseverance.

“Our members stood strong because they knew what was at stake,” said IAM District 19 President and Directing General Chair Reece Murtagh. “This was never just about wages. It was about respect for the men and women who keep the Long Island Rail Road moving every day. The coalition remained united from start to finish, and that unity delivered historic results.”

IAM District 19 leadership credited the rank-and-file members whose solidarity ultimately secured the agreements.

“Every member played a role in this achievement,” said IAM District 19 General Chair Shaun O’Connor. “Whether they were attending meetings, supporting coworkers, walking a picket line, or standing firm during difficult moments, this victory belongs to them. Their solidarity never broke, and that made all the difference.”