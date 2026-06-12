Surveillance Radar Market Anticipated to Grow at 8.25% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

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The Business Research Company's Surveillance Radar Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The surveillance radar market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by a combination of technological advancements and increased demand across various sectors. As air traffic continues to rise and defense systems modernize, the market is set to expand steadily over the coming years. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and important trends shaping this industry.

Surveillance Radar Market Size and Growth Forecast Through 2026

In recent years, the surveillance radar market has seen robust expansion. It is projected to increase from $10.59 billion in 2025 to $11.47 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth can be credited to factors such as rising air traffic volumes that are boosting the adoption of terminal-area surveillance radars, ongoing airport infrastructure modernization requiring upgraded parabolic reflector antennas and digital receivers, and escalating defense budgets aimed at strengthening aerial surveillance capabilities. Additionally, the early shift from analog to digital radar systems has enhanced detection accuracy, while growth in maintenance and technical services supports the longevity of radar installations.

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Looking beyond 2026, the surveillance radar market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $15.76 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.2%. This surge is expected to be fueled by the expansion of civil aviation networks driving demand for more advanced surveillance radars, the integration of solid-state power amplifiers and next-generation digital receivers to improve system reliability, and greater fusion of radar data with automated air traffic management solutions. Moreover, there is a growing development of multi-sensor surveillance platforms that combine radar with optical and automatic dependent surveillance systems, alongside increasing needs for high-resolution, low-maintenance radars capable of managing congested airspaces. Key trends for this period include rising preference for multi-mission surveillance radars, wider adoption of solid-state radar technology, expansion of long-range ground-based surveillance systems, incorporation of sophisticated signal processing techniques, and growth in maritime and airborne radar deployments.

Understanding Surveillance Radar Technology

Surveillance radar functions by emitting radio wave pulses and receiving their echoes to detect aircraft presence and location within terminal areas. This technology is critical for maintaining safe and efficient airspace operations by providing real-time tracking and situational awareness.

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Military Spending as a Major Growth Catalyst in the Surveillance Radar Market

One of the primary forces driving the surveillance radar market is the rise in military expenditure. Military spending refers to the funds allocated by governments to establish and maintain armed forces and defense infrastructure. Modernization efforts and infrastructure upgrades within defense sectors are significant contributors to this increased expenditure. Higher defense budgets facilitate research, development, and acquisition of cutting-edge surveillance technologies, propelling market expansion. For example, in October 2025, the UK Parliament’s House of Commons Library reported that UK defense spending outlined in the 2025 Spending Review is projected to reach USD 83.3 billion (£62.2 billion) in 2025/26 and rise to USD 98.2 billion (£73.5 billion) by 2028/29. This represents an average real-terms annual growth rate of 3.8% during this period. Such sustained defense funding is a key driver behind the growth of the surveillance radar market.

Regional Overview of the Surveillance Radar Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the surveillance radar market, reflecting its advanced technological infrastructure and substantial defense investments. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market through the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on surveillance radar market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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