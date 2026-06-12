Space Sensors And Actuators Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2030

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The Business Research Company's Space Sensors And Actuators Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The space sensors and actuators market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by expanding satellite deployments and advancements in technology. With the increasing reliance on space-based systems for communication, navigation, and scientific research, this market is set for continued rapid development. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and the main trends shaping this sector.

Market Expansion and Future Growth Projections for the Space Sensors and Actuators Market

The market for space sensors and actuators has seen rapid expansion in recent years, with its value rising from $8.47 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $9.98 billion in 2026. This represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. Factors contributing to this historic growth include the broad deployment of satellites for communication services, early adoption of fundamental attitude and orbit control technologies, increased government spending on space research, the growing need for environmental and earth observation satellites, and the initial steps toward incorporating sensor miniaturization in spacecraft systems.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust trajectory, reaching $18.55 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.7%. This forecasted growth is fueled by the expansion of commercial space missions and satellite constellations, advancements in high-precision sensors and actuators designed for autonomous satellite operations, rising demand for real-time navigation and positioning, growing use of AI-enabled sensing and control systems, and an increasing requirement for reliable sensors and actuators capable of supporting deep space and interplanetary missions. Key trends during this period include the rising adoption of miniaturized sensors for small satellite platforms, increased use of advanced radiation-hardened components, integration of high-precision actuators for deep space navigation, progress in thermal and environmental sensing technologies suited for harsh space environments, and expansion of sensor-driven autonomous attitude and orbit control solutions.

Understanding the Role of Space Sensors and Actuators

Space sensors are critical devices that measure various parameters while satellites are in orbit, effectively acting as the satellite’s “eyes” and “ears.” Actuators provide the necessary force or torque to adjust the satellite’s orientation, ensuring it is correctly positioned. Together, space sensors and actuators deliver accurate feedback on velocity and position, greatly enhancing satellite functionality and operational effectiveness.

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Increasing Satellite Launches as a Key Growth Driver

One of the primary drivers behind the space sensors and actuators market is the rapid rise in the number of satellite launches. The surge in the number of satellites sent into orbit reflects the growing need to collect data for various applications such as communications, positioning, navigation, timing (PNT), earth imaging, environmental monitoring, and scientific exploration. These satellites rely heavily on sensors and actuators to provide essential feedback on their status and positioning. For example, in May 2025, the Satellite Industry Association (SIA), a US-based non-profit trade group, reported that 259 launches occurred in 2024, including 224 commercial ones. Moreover, global commercial launch revenues increased by 30 percent to $9.3 billion compared to 2023. This escalating volume of space launches directly drives demand for space sensors and actuators.

North America’s Dominant Position in the Space Sensors and Actuators Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the space sensors and actuators market. The market report covers other key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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